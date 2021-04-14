Tanjong Pagar’s Maritime House to be torn down and redeveloped

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Maritime House building in Tanjong Pagar will be demolished and redeveloped by late 2024, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The building is a hotel exclusively for seafarers, a “home away from home for seafarers of all nationalities during their stay at the Port of Singapore,” says the MPA website.

In late March, MPA submitted tender documents indicating the building would be demolished and redeveloped at an estimated cost of S$30 million, reported The Straits Times on Tuesday (Apr 13).

- Advertisement -

The redevelopment will Increase accommodation for seafarers and make the Maritime House a one-stop venue for international training, research and forums. The tender is scheduled to close on Apr 23,

MPA cited the general wear and tear of the building and rising maintenance costs as the primary reasons for redevelopment, said ST.

“MPA’s preliminary plan is to increase the floor space of Maritime House by about 30 per cent in order to better serve the accommodation needs of seafarers and to set aside space in the building for complementary use such as training,” said a representative.

The Maritime House used to be the head office of the former National Maritime Board until 1996, before the board merged with other government departments forming MPA.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority has allowed for the building’s gross plot ratio or the intensity of land usage to be increased from 2.75 to 3.5. This indicates that the 15-storey building can be redeveloped into a high-density structure above 36 storeys.

As a result, the building’s gross floor area will increase from 7,428 sq m to 9,625 sq m, reported ST. About 2,160 sq m will cater to amenities, while another 1,030 sq m will be for office space. The number of hotel rooms will also be increased from 46 to 190.

The consultant hired for the redevelopment will have to design hotel rooms and reception area in such a way that they can double as isolation or stay-home notice facilities in the event of pandemics.

The Maritime House located at 120 Cantonment Road currently accommodates the Mariners’ Corner Restaurant and Bar, Maritime Medical Centre, seafarer’s lounge, gym, student enrichment centre, Singapore Maritime Foundation and a Hainanese Western restaurant.

According to the MPA representative, the tenants have been informed of the redevelopment project./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg