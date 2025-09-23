Tanjong Pagar massage parlours allegedly involved in illegal activities, some business owners worry that it will tarnish their image

Tanjong Pagar is known for its many massage parlours. Now they are under a cloud with allegations that some of the operators there are offering illegal services in private rooms. This has understandably disturbed parents sending children to preschools there, and various legitimate businesses operating in the area.

According to the authorities, several people have reported that many massage parlours and beauty salons in the area are operating late into the night, and the complainants suspect these might involve inappropriate services. Other businesses worry their image could be tarnished and they will be described as part of a “Little Geylang”, a nickname for a sleazy area. The people believe that any damage to Tanjong Pagar’s reputation will not just affect the businesses and other tenants there but also the people who rely on it for their essential needs.

Narratives from the tenants

When the Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the area, they found more than 25 massage and beauty parlours located on the first and second floors of the HDB blocks. Several business owners shared that the number of shops has increased since the pandemic, and many have changed hands in a short period of time.

One female shop owner admitted that several beauty salons on the second floor remain open until the early hours of the morning. Some Chinese and Vietnamese female employees also live in these parlours and are suspected of providing sexual services. Given that the premises are not soundproof, noises can be heard from the outside. She also remarked that some openly solicit customers during daytime.

Because of this, a traditional Chinese medicine clinic owner, who has been operating in the area for 20 years, has been affected. The clinic owner declared: “My customers say some shops have their doors tightly shut, and you can’t see what’s going on inside, which is very suspicious.”

Following the reports, the police, the Housing and Development Board, the Federation of Chinese Merchants Associations, and the town council are now exploring strategies for improving the overall environment.

In Singapore, sexual offenders — such as those procuring women, living on the earnings of a sex worker and running an illegal brothel — can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to seven years for a first offence. Repeat offenders may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to S$150,000. Male repeat offenders may also be caned.