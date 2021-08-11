Tan Jee Say calls out PM Lee for not addressing issue of foreigners and immigrants over 10 years, asks if it will be “just talk only for another 10 years?”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition politician Tan Jee Say took to Facebook on Monday (Aug 9) sharing comments and photos criticising Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his lack of action with regard to managing ground sentiments regarding the inflow of foreign workers and immigrants.

He shared that netizens were comparing PM Lee’s 2011 National Day Rally with his National Day Message 2021.

Mr Tan wrote: “At 2011 National Day Rally after losing first GRC, PM Lee said, “I can fully understand and empathise with these concerns… But we are tackling these problems… managing the inflow of foreign workers and immigrants.””

“10 years later in his 2021 National Day Message after losing 2 GRCs, he still said, “I understand these anxieties and problems. The government is addressing them. We have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners in Singapore.””

The sentiment going around was that PM Lee had been trying to understand “our anxieties for 10 years”.

Mr Tan, who contested the 2011 presidential election, founded the Singaporeans First party in 2014 and upon its dissolution in 2020, returned to the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) wrote: “Will PM ever do anything about his anxieties? Or will it be just talk only for another 10 years?”

The post by Mr Tan was shared not only on social media, it was also widely circulated on WhatsApp messenger.

Netizens who commented on Facebook expressed their disappointment with PM Lee’s speeches.

