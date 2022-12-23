Tampines driver honked at for illegal turn, gives camcar the middle finger repeatedly

SINGAPORE: After getting honked at for allegedly making an illegal right turn and almost colliding with a vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander driver was caught on camera retaliating with his middle fingers.

The video, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Tuesday (Dec 20), showed a camcar travelling along Tampines Avenue 1, near Tampines 1 shopping centre.

As the camcar was about to turn right, the white SUV appeared on the left side. Despite being on the left adjacent lane, which is only for left turns, the SUV driver almost collided with the camcar in his attempt to turn right.

The camcar driver quickly sounded the horn as a warning, which caused the SUV to stop in the middle of the junction.

A second later, the SUV driver alighted the vehicle and went to the camcar driver.

As the man made his way back to his car, he didn’t miss the opportunity to express his frustration. He gave the cam car driver eight middle fingers before entering the vehicle. He threw one last middle finger as he closed the door.

Netizens wondered why the man gave his middle finger so many times and if there was a need for it.

“I wonder if his wife, his children or even his parent will be proud of him if they were to see this video of his,” commented Facebook user Maslan Mokhtar on the video.

Others said this was the “typical big car mentality. Got space and gap, just squeeze in and let smaller car give way.”

Meanwhile, Facebook user Melvin Soh noted this was a video well taken. “Submit the video to the Traffic Police and let the authorities take the relevant actions.”/TISG

