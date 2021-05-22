Home News In the Hood 'Taking care of a fur baby is for life', says woman who...

‘Taking care of a fur baby is for life’, says woman who takes senior dog for a walk in makeshift wheelchair

Dog approaching end of his life

Photo: FB screengrab/Wang Lei 王雷

Singapore – A video of a senior dog being pulled around in a makeshift wheelchair by a woman out for a walk has gone viral online. She shared that “taking care of a dog is a lifetime affair”.

Local actor and getai singer Wang Lei, also known as Mai Yu Ge (fish selling bro) took to Facebook on Thursday (May 20) to share the heartwarming story of the woman and the fur baby.

According to him, the woman, who is one of his neighbours, takes the dog for a walk in a Do-It-Yourself wheelchair designed specifically for the pet.

The woman shared that the dog was approaching the end of his life as most of his body is shutting down. The dog also appears unable to stand up straight on his own.

The dog sits in the wheelchair dressed in a diaper and a Brazil No 10 jersey.

The woman said she takes the dog out every day.

When asked if she considered it a hassle, she replied, “Taking of a dog is a lifetime affair.”

In a separate post, the dog’s owner, the woman’s daughter, said dog owners should take their fur kids out for walks often because that is when they are happiest.

Wang Lei’s post about the woman and the dog has received over 18,000 likes and 3,300 shares.

Members of the online community were clearly touched by the woman’s effort to ensure the dog lived his life to the fullest.

“Thanks to Wang Lei for showing everyone here that to own a pet is a forever responsibility, we shouldn’t abandon any pet just because they are old or sick, rather it is during their most vulnerable times that we should treasure, love and care for their golden years,” added one Caryln Jnsy./TISG

