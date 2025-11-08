// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim
International
1 min.Read

Taiwan’s VP makes historic appearance in European parliament, defying Beijing’s ire & stirring diplomatic ripples

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim made a rare and high-profile visit to Belgium on Friday, speaking before lawmakers at the European Parliament as part of Taiwan’s growing efforts to strengthen ties with Europe.

Although Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations in Europe only with the Vatican, several countries—including Britain, France, Lithuania, and Poland—have increasingly welcomed visits by current or former Taiwanese officials, despite repeated protests from Beijing.

Visits by Taiwan’s foreign ministers to countries without formal diplomatic ties are not uncommon, but a trip by a vice president is unusual. The visit highlights both the importance of Taiwan’s message and the delicacy of hosting such an official amid potential Chinese backlash.

Hsiao spoke at the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, held in Brussels. Her remarks emphasised Taiwan’s commitment to democracy and human rights.

“Europe has defended freedom under fire. And Taiwan has defended democracy under pressure,” Hsiao said. “I stand here as a voice for a society deeply committed to the ideals that animate the parliaments of democracy around the world.”

China’s mission to the European Union responded sharply, saying on Saturday that Hsiao’s visit “gravely violates the one-China principle, constitutes serious interference in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines political mutual trust between China and the EU.” Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has never renounced the use of force to assert control, while Taipei maintains its sovereign right to conduct foreign relations.

Accompanied by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, Hsiao—who is fluent in English and previously served as Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States—stressed the global importance of stability across the Taiwan Strait. “Despite being excluded from international organisations, Taiwan has stepped up. We contribute to humanitarian aid. We uphold global standards even when we are not allowed a seat at the table,” she said.

The visit is part of a broader strategy to deepen Taiwan’s engagement with Europe. Lin has recently visited Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Italy, and Taiwan has set up a dedicated Europe task force to coordinate these efforts.

Hsiao’s visit highlights Taiwan’s gradual demonstration of diplomatic confidence and decisiveness, with the intention of earning recognition and building alliances beyond Beijing’s shadow, simultaneously encouraging democratic ideals on the global stage.

