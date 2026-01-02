// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 2, 2026
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Semiconductor chipmaking (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
1 min.Read

Taiwan’s TSMC gets U.S. green light to continue operations in China as semiconductor rules tighten

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

TAIWAN: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has secured an important annual license from the U.S. government, allowing it to bring American chipmaking equipment into its Nanjing, China, factories, the company said Thursday.

For TSMC, the approval is a welcome relief. The company emphasised that the license ensures its factories can keep running smoothly and continue delivering products on time. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have also received similar permissions.

Until recently, these tech giants benefited from special exemptions that let them bypass some of Washington’s strict rules on selling chip technology to China—a key move in the U.S.’s effort to stay ahead in tech. Those exemptions expired on Dec 31, meaning the companies now have to get new licenses for 2026.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce has granted TSMC Nanjing an annual export license that allows U.S. export-controlled items to be supplied to TSMC Nanjing without the need for individual vendor licenses,” the company said.

See also  Feasting rituals – and the cooperation they require – are a crucial step toward human civilization

The Nanjing plant mainly produces older-generation chips, like 16-nanometer models, rather than TSMC’s most advanced semiconductors. TSMC also runs a plant in Shanghai. In 2024, the Nanjing site accounted for about 2.4% of the company’s total revenue.

The new license highlights how U.S. suppliers and Asian chipmakers are finding ways to keep the global semiconductor supply chain running smoothly—even amid rising geopolitical tensions.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Prominent NUS professor loses job over misconduct allegations

SINGAPORE: Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, a molecular imaging and nanomedicine...
Asia

South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung heads to China amid rising regional tensions

BEIJING: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will head...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Prominent NUS professor loses job over misconduct allegations

SINGAPORE: Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, a molecular imaging and nanomedicine...

US Ambassador enjoys first hawker experience at Tiong Bahru Market

SINGAPORE: The United States Ambassador to Singapore, Anjani K...

‘It cannot even buy cai png’: Employee urges bosses to stop giving ‘gold-plated coins or foil notes’ as appreciation tokens

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media to...

‘You don’t reserve any respect’: Commuter blasts elderly passenger for allegedly snatching seat meant for child

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean MRT commuter has sparked heated discussion...

Business

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //