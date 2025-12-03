// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te / YT Screengrab
Asia
1 min.Read

Taiwan’s President Lai says island will stand firm to protect its way of life

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

TAIWAN: With genuine belief, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te states to a crowd of army soldiers that there is “no room for compromise” when the island’s security is at stake. For Lai, the matter goes beyond politics as autonomy, self-determination, and egalitarianism are ideals shared by all Taiwanese, establishing the very groundwork of their republic.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and has increased military activity nearby, keeping tensions high.

“National security allows absolutely no room for compromise,” Lai said to the reservists gathered in Yilan County. “Peace cannot be achieved merely through a piece of paper called a peace agreement, nor by yielding to the demands of an aggressor.” He added that true peace comes through strength, cautioning that attempts at reconciliation without power could “ultimately degenerate into surrender.”

Training, readiness, and partnerships

Since 2021, Taiwan has been reshaping its reserve forces with longer, more intensive combat drills. Compulsory military service was also extended from four months to one year to improve readiness. During Tuesday’s exercises, Lai watched reservists operate drones, fire weapons, throw grenades, and practice battlefield medical techniques—practical skills that underline Taiwan’s determination to be prepared for any threat.

See also  Group dug their way out with cooking pots after heavy snow strands hikers on Mt Everest

Even as Taiwan boosts its domestic weapons production, the island continues to rely on the United States for advanced military equipment like fighter jets. Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim spoke about this cooperation on the US podcast Bannon’s WarRoom, noting that US training helps Taiwanese troops feel more confident. “We are very thankful for some US initiatives to help train our people,” she said. “It gives our forces a real sense of confidence to learn from the best in the world.”

China has never ruled out using force to claim Taiwan. Lai’s administration remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing’s sovereignty claims, insisting that the island’s future must be decided by its own people—not anyone else.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Elderly woman chases senior centre volunteers with knife over alleged theft

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman claimed that her belongings had...
Business

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec...

‘I wake up anxious thinking of going to work’: Burnt-out employee asks if it’s ‘unreasonable’ to quit job after just six months

SINGAPORE: A young employee who has been in her...

Daughter discovers her mum is ‘being bullied into working overtime for free,’ reaches out to Singaporeans for help

SINGAPORE: A young woman is pleading for advice online...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //