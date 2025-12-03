Taiwan’s President Lai says island will stand firm to protect its way of life

TAIWAN: With genuine belief, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te states to a crowd of army soldiers that there is “no room for compromise” when the island’s security is at stake. For Lai, the matter goes beyond politics as autonomy, self-determination, and egalitarianism are ideals shared by all Taiwanese, establishing the very groundwork of their republic.

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own territory and has increased military activity nearby, keeping tensions high.

“National security allows absolutely no room for compromise,” Lai said to the reservists gathered in Yilan County. “Peace cannot be achieved merely through a piece of paper called a peace agreement, nor by yielding to the demands of an aggressor.” He added that true peace comes through strength, cautioning that attempts at reconciliation without power could “ultimately degenerate into surrender.”

Training, readiness, and partnerships

Since 2021, Taiwan has been reshaping its reserve forces with longer, more intensive combat drills. Compulsory military service was also extended from four months to one year to improve readiness. During Tuesday’s exercises, Lai watched reservists operate drones, fire weapons, throw grenades, and practice battlefield medical techniques—practical skills that underline Taiwan’s determination to be prepared for any threat.

Even as Taiwan boosts its domestic weapons production, the island continues to rely on the United States for advanced military equipment like fighter jets. Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim spoke about this cooperation on the US podcast Bannon’s WarRoom, noting that US training helps Taiwanese troops feel more confident. “We are very thankful for some US initiatives to help train our people,” she said. “It gives our forces a real sense of confidence to learn from the best in the world.”

China has never ruled out using force to claim Taiwan. Lai’s administration remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing’s sovereignty claims, insisting that the island’s future must be decided by its own people—not anyone else.