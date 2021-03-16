Entertainment Arts Tahira Kashyap celebrates 20 years of togetherness with Ayushmann Khurrana, shares family...

Tahira Kashyap celebrates 20 years of togetherness with Ayushmann Khurrana, shares family pics and romantic note

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap hand husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrate 20 years together

tahira-kashyap-celebrates-20-years-of-togetherness-with-ayushmann-khurrana,-shares-family-pics-and-romantic-note

Hindustan Times

India — Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a bunch of cute pictures from her happy life with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira and Ayushmann have been together for 20 years.

Marking the occasion, Tahira took to Instagram to share a romantic note and a video collage featuring the photos. “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum… such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years,” she wrote.

The accompanying photos show Tahira and Ayushmann as two kids in love, their wedding photo, pictures of their son Virajveer and Varushka, and some glamorous photoshoot pictures too.

Last year, Ayushmann had revealed how he confessed his feeling for Tahira all those years ago. “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm,” he captioned a picture collage of Tahira in her many moods.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts who got married in 2008. Opening about their love story, Tahira had written in India Today in 2016: “Both of us attended the same Physics tuition class when we were in the 12th standard. It was a batch of around 60 students and when I first met Ayushmann I thought his name was Abhishek. Both me and my friend had a crush on him but outwardly ignored him throughout the year. I later discovered that he also had a crush on me; I think I was popular with the boys because I was tall and had an arrogant air about me, because I was always on my guard. One entire year went by without either of us talking to each other and that’s how it would have remained if our story hadn’t taken a filmi twist.”

Ayushmann’s last release was Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. He also has Anubhav Sinha’s Anek.Follow us on Social Media

