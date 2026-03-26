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Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Singapore
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Table and bicycle thrown down from Sembawang HDB block; two arrested

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Within 24 hours, two men were arrested by the police after separate incidents of throwing large objects from a Sembawang Housing Board block. One flung a wooden table. The other dropped a bicycle. Both acts could have caused serious harm to other residents.

According to a Singapore Police Force statement dated 24 March 2026, the first case took place on 23 March at about 10.05 am. A 26-year-old man allegedly threw a wooden table from the fourth floor of Block 363C Sembawang Crescent. The table shattered on impact.

Less than a day later, on 24 March at around 1.30 am, police were called back to the same block. This time, a 27-year-old man had allegedly thrown a bicycle from the eleventh floor.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified and arrested both men on the same day of each report. The items involved were seized as evidence.

Both men are set to be charged in court on 25 March under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code 1871. The offence, if convicted, carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine, or both.

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While no injuries were reported, the incidents bring attention to a recurring concern in high-rise living. Objects thrown from height can cause severe injury or worse, even if the act appears impulsive or isolated. In dense housing estates, the margin for error is almost zero.

The police said they take such acts seriously and will act firmly against those who put lives at risk.

While enforcement plays a role, prevention often starts at home and within the community. Residents can prevent these risks by removing bulky items near windows and corridors, especially in open-plan units.

Families should also keep an eye on individuals who may act on impulse or distress, as such behaviour rarely happens without warning signs.

At the estate level, regular reminders from town councils and community groups can help reinforce basic safety habits. Simple measures like signage, resident engagement, and timely reporting of risky behaviour can make a difference if they haven’t already been implemented.

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The back-to-back nature of these incidents on the same block raises questions about awareness and deterrence. Enforcement is one part. Public conduct is another, because in shared building spaces, one reckless act can endanger many others from such unnecessary but preventable incidents.

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