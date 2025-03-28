SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) and her husband Quah Kim Song went on a honeymoon, she said in an Instagram post earlier this week. The WP chair and her partner, one of Singapore’s football greats, were married earlier this year, after having been together for more than a decade.

“Following our wedding in January and the annual Parliamentary Budget session earlier this month, my husband and I went for a short honeymoon,” Ms Lim wrote in her post.

In a likely reference to the upcoming General Election (GE), she added, “It was important time spent together, before the expected busy months ahead.”

The GE must be held before Nov 23. Although definite dates for the campaign and voting day have not yet been announced, it has been widely speculated that they will take place by mid-year.

Ms Lim also posted two photos: one of her and Mr Quah amid cherry blossoms and another of them standing behind a sign that reads, “Welcome to YUYUPAS.”

The YuYuPas Tsou Cultural Tribe Park is located in Chiayi County, Taiwan. The two-hectare attraction features tea gardens with alpine oolong tea.

Ms Lim, who turned 60 on Friday (Mar 28), married the 72-year-old Mr Quah on Jan 4 at the Church of St Mary of the Angels, surrounded by around 40 family members.

Many well-wishers expressed congratulations to the pair in the comments to Ms Lim’s latest post. Like the MP, some referenced the upcoming GE, like the commenter who wrote, “Congratulations! ‘David versus Goliath’ battle ensues. May David prevail against all odds!”

Another chimed in with, “Cantik Bibik (beautiful aunt) Sylvia!! & Brother Song!! You guys deserve the break in anticipation of the ‘Best’ of which is to come for Singaporeans!!”

“Beautiful couple deserves a beautiful honeymoon,” one wrote, while others called it a “well-deserved break.”

Ms Lim joined the WP in 2001, shortly after the GE that year. Within 18 months, she became chairwoman of the party, a post she has held for the past 22 years. After having served as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2011, she and the WP slate won at Aljunied, the first time an opposition party has held a GRC.

She, WP Chief Pritam Singh, and party vice-chair Faisal Manap have been representing Aljunied in Parliament since 2011.

Mr Quah is a former national football player whom many admired and still remember today as a striker. He won the hearts of Singaporeans during the 1977 Malaysia Cup Final at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Mr Quah’s skills were on full display as he scored two goals for Singapore, which won 3-2 against Penang. /TISG

