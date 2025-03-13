SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim has expressed disappointment over how Aljunied GRC has been redrawn in the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report that was released on Tuesday (March 11).

Aljunied GRC, which has been held by the WP since 2011, will undergo a boundary change for the first time in over a decade. Three polling districts in Tampines West, comprising 3,834 voters, will be transferred from Aljunied GRC to the People’s Action Party-held Tampines GRC.

Calling the fact that her party would have to cede their residents to another ward “a pity”, Ms Lim told Channel 8 News, “Just last month, all of us MPs had a tea event with the residents. (We) got to know them better and looked forward to serving them in the future. So it’s a pity that now they will no longer be under our charge and whatever work we have done, we have to pass it on to Tampines GRC.”

In a statement issued on the same day the EBRC report was released, the WP acknowledged “significant changes” to the constituencies it has been active in. The party noted the report’s justifications for redrawing boundaries but did not specify how these changes might impact its election strategy.

While the WP did not reveal the names or number of constituencies it intends to contest in the upcoming general election, it stated that further details would be released in due course.