Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim and her husband, football legend Quah Kim Song, celebrated their first anniversary.

Ms Lim, 60, and Mr Quah, 72, tied the knot on Jan 4, 2025, at the Church of St Mary of the Angels, surrounded by around 40 family members. The couple had been together for more than a decade.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Ms Lim wrote, “4th January 2026 – our first wedding anniversary! This time last year, we were busy getting ‘made over’ for our wedding service. These days, we try to spend every moment remembering how fortunate we are to have each other. #MoreThanWords.“

She also posted two photos: one from their wedding day with both she and Mr Quah dressed in white, and a more recent one, where the couple, both dressed in blue, looked relaxed and happy while enjoying ice cream.

Many netizens expressed congratulations to the couple, wishing them more years of happiness ahead. Even He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, Ms Lim’s fellow WP Members of Parliament (MPs), dropped comments, wishing the pair a happy anniversary.

“We are proud of you two… a footballer and an inspirational politician for our red dot,” wrote another, while one commented that “Football and politics do mix.”

A particularly enthusiastic Facebook user wrote, “POLICE INSPECTOR… LAW LECTURER… LAWYER… POLITICIAN… SIMPLY DISTINGUISHED. PAIR MADE IN HEAVEN. CHEERS.”

Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, “You are a beautiful couple with good hearts to match.”

Ms Lim joined the WP in 2001, shortly after the GE that year. Within 18 months, she became chairwoman of the party, a post she has held for the past 22 years. After having served as a Non-Constituency MP from 2006 to 2011, she and the WP slate won at Aljunied, the first time an opposition party has held a GRC.

She, together with WP chief Pritam Singh and party vice-chair Faisal Manap, has been representing Aljunied in Parliament since 2011. The WP team at Aljunied have won an unprecedented four elections in a row.

Mr Quah is a former national football player whom many admired and still remember today as a striker. He won the hearts of Singaporeans during the 1977 Malaysia Cup Final at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Mr Quah’s skills were on full display as he scored two goals for Singapore, which won 3-2 against Penang.

The couple met at a WP variety concert in 2013. /TISG

