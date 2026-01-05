// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 5, 2026
31 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Sylvia Lim
WPFeatured News
2 min.Read

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim and her husband, football legend Quah Kim Song, celebrated their first anniversary.

Ms Lim, 60, and Mr Quah, 72, tied the knot on Jan 4, 2025, at the Church of St Mary of the Angels, surrounded by around 40 family members. The couple had been together for more than a decade.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Ms Lim wrote, “4th January 2026 – our first wedding anniversary! This time last year, we were busy getting ‘made over’ for our wedding service. These days, we try to spend every moment remembering how fortunate we are to have each other. #MoreThanWords.

She also posted two photos: one from their wedding day with both she and Mr Quah dressed in white, and a more recent one, where the couple, both dressed in blue, looked relaxed and happy while enjoying ice cream.

608567157 1411607520333243 7554759169733664569 n
FB screengrab/ Sylvia Lim

Many netizens expressed congratulations to the couple, wishing them more years of happiness ahead. Even He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, Ms Lim’s fellow WP Members of Parliament (MPs), dropped comments, wishing the pair a happy anniversary.

See also  WP MP's statements on detention law "pure theatrics with no substance": Shanmugam

We are proud of you two… a footballer and an inspirational politician for our red dot,” wrote another, while one commented that “Football and politics do mix.”

A particularly enthusiastic Facebook user wrote, “POLICE INSPECTOR… LAW LECTURER… LAWYER… POLITICIAN… SIMPLY DISTINGUISHED. PAIR MADE IN HEAVEN. CHEERS.”

Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote, “You are a beautiful couple with good hearts to match.”

Ms Lim & Mr Quah

Ms Lim joined the WP in 2001, shortly after the GE that year. Within 18 months, she became chairwoman of the party, a post she has held for the past 22 years. After having served as a Non-Constituency MP from 2006 to 2011, she and the WP slate won at Aljunied, the first time an opposition party has held a GRC.

She, together with WP chief Pritam Singh and party vice-chair Faisal Manap, has been representing Aljunied in Parliament since 2011. The WP team at Aljunied have won an unprecedented four elections in a row.

See also  Workers' Party says it will "continue to argue against the GST hike"

Mr Quah is a former national football player whom many admired and still remember today as a striker. He won the hearts of Singaporeans during the 1977 Malaysia Cup Final at Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Mr Quah’s skills were on full display as he scored two goals for Singapore, which won 3-2 against Penang.

The couple met at a WP variety concert in 2013. /TISG

Read also: Congratulations pour in as Sylvia Lim announces she is to wed Quah Kim Song

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Two diners clash in a food court because of a tissue

SINGAPORE: Two male diners were caught fighting in a...
Singapore News

Man in viral video getting RON95 fuel identified as SG PR, petrol station owner faces high fine

SINGAPORE: A video of a man in a Singapore-registered...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Two diners clash in a food court because of a tissue

SINGAPORE: Two male diners were caught fighting in a...

Man in viral video getting RON95 fuel identified as SG PR, petrol station owner faces high fine

SINGAPORE: A video of a man in a Singapore-registered...

Renovations of a hawker center makes it difficult to eradicate rats, Town Council caught 60 rats before and after renovation

SINGAPORE: A food centre located on Circular Road recently...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

Business

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

‘I feel hopeless’: Foreign poly graduate submits 600 job applications over 1.5 years but still cannot secure work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A foreign polytechnic graduate took to Reddit to...

Singapore Politics

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

© The Independent Singapore

// //