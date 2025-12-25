Sweeter Than Most: Teen Creator San Opens Up About Life With Type 1 Diabetes

For most teenagers, daily life means juggling school, friends, hobbies, and growing up one experience at a time. For San, all of that still exists, but there is something constantly present in the background. She lives with Type 1 diabetes, and it shapes her days in ways many people do not see.

San was diagnosed when she was just 14 months old, long before she could understand what was happening. In the early years, her parents were the ones managing her condition. As she grew older, she slowly began to notice how different her routine was compared to other children. By the time she was seven, she was already learning to inject insulin on her own and calculate carbohydrates before meals. What most children pick up gradually in life, she had to learn alongside complex self care.

School added another layer of responsibility. Before every meal break, she would check her blood glucose levels. She would plan snacks before or after physical activities to keep herself safe during sports and PE. It was never just about taking part. It was about thinking ahead, staying aware, and constantly listening to her body.

Fortunately, San did not face this journey in isolation. Her teachers and classmates knew about her condition and were supportive. That sense of understanding meant she never felt like an outsider. Instead, it helped her feel seen and included, even when her day-to-day life required extra steps.

But living with diabetes is not just about medical routines. One of the toughest challenges comes from misconceptions. San hears people say that diabetes is caused by eating too much sugar, something she wishes more people understood is simply untrue. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition. It is not caused by lifestyle choices, and it can affect anyone regardless of age, size, or how healthy they appear.

There is also the common stereotype that diabetes mostly affects older or overweight people. San, who is young, slim, active and full of life, challenges that assumption simply by being herself.

This misunderstanding was one of the reasons she decided to start creating content online. Growing up, she had always enjoyed making videos and expressing herself creatively. Eventually, she combined that passion with her personal journey. Sharing her experience gave her a way to stay motivated and to make diabetes management feel like part of her lifestyle instead of something that controlled her.

What she did not expect was the powerful sense of connection that followed. Through her content, San has met many others living with diabetes, including people in Singapore and beyond. In Singapore, Type 1 diabetes is relatively rare, so connecting with people who truly understand what she goes through has been especially meaningful.

These conversations remind her she is not alone. Every message from someone who feels encouraged, understood, or simply less isolated gives her strength. She hopes her content can inspire others to take care of themselves, especially on days when the emotional and mental load feels heavy.

Because the reality is that living with a chronic condition is not simple. There is constant planning, constant monitoring, and constant discipline. Behind every seemingly normal day is a teenager quietly calculating, adjusting, and adapting. It takes emotional strength to show up, to laugh, to be present, and to appear like any other student.

San does not aim to be dramatic or to frame herself as a hero. She simply wants people to understand that young people with chronic illnesses are not fragile. If anything, they often work harder than most just to keep things steady. What she wants society, schools, friends, and even strangers to understand is that resilience is built into her life. She shows up like everyone else, just with a few extra steps.

“It is not as easy as it looks,” she says. “But I am still me, and I still want to live fully.”

Through honesty, courage, and a genuine love for storytelling, San is shaping conversations around diabetes. She is not only managing her condition. She is challenging perceptions, building community, and reminding others that sweetness in life is not always about sugar. Sometimes, it is about strength, hope, and kindness to yourself and others.

