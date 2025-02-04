KOREA: As reported by Soompi, get ready for the exciting chemistry between Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in Netflix’s upcoming original series Genie, Make A Wish!
The story follows Jinn (Kim Woo Bin), a genie who wakes up after a thousand years, only to find himself bound to Ka Young (Suzy)—a woman trapped in a rigid life dictated by her grandmother’s rules.
Emotional detachment
Struggling with emotional detachment, Ka Young reluctantly becomes Jinn’s new master, leading to a romance-filled comedy centred around their battle over three wishes.
Penned by Kim Eun Sook, the renowned writer behind Heirs and The Glory, the series has already created a buzz. It also marks the long-awaited reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy since their 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond.
Star-studded cast
The supporting cast includes Ahn Eun Jin as Mi Joo, a mysterious figure; Noh Sang Hyun as Soo Hyun, a suspiciously wealthy building owner; and Go Kyu Pil as Sayyid, Jinn’s loyal black jaguar companion. Lee Joo Young plays Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend, adding further depth to the story.
Genie, Make A Wish is set to premiere in late 2025.
Multi-talented star
Bae Su Ji, better known as Suzy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.
Suzy debuted with Miss A in 2010 with the hit single “Bad Girl Good Girl.”
The group quickly gained popularity and released several other successful songs. After Miss A disbanded in 2017, Suzy transitioned to a solo career, releasing her debut EP “Yes? No?” that same year.
Model turned actor
Kim Woo Bin is a prominent South Korean actor and model known for his versatile roles and captivating presence. Kim Woo Bin initially pursued a career as a runway model, showcasing his striking physique and unique charm.