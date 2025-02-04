Entertainment

Suzy takes over as Kim Woo Bin’s new master in “Genie, Make A Wish” fantasy romance-comedy drama

February 4, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, get ready for the exciting chemistry between Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in Netflix’s upcoming original series Genie, Make A Wish!

The story follows Jinn (Kim Woo Bin), a genie who wakes up after a thousand years, only to find himself bound to Ka Young (Suzy)—a woman trapped in a rigid life dictated by her grandmother’s rules.

Photo: Instagram/Netflix Korea

Emotional detachment

Struggling with emotional detachment, Ka Young reluctantly becomes Jinn’s new master, leading to a romance-filled comedy centred around their battle over three wishes.

Penned by Kim Eun Sook, the renowned writer behind Heirs and The Glory, the series has already created a buzz. It also marks the long-awaited reunion of Kim Woo Bin and Suzy since their 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond.

Star-studded cast

The supporting cast includes Ahn Eun Jin as Mi Joo, a mysterious figure; Noh Sang Hyun as Soo Hyun, a suspiciously wealthy building owner; and Go Kyu Pil as Sayyid, Jinn’s loyal black jaguar companion. Lee Joo Young plays Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend, adding further depth to the story.

Genie, Make A Wish is set to premiere in late 2025.

Multi-talented star

Bae Su Ji, better known as Suzy, is a South Korean singer, actress, and model. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.

Suzy debuted with Miss A in 2010 with the hit single “Bad Girl Good Girl.”

The group quickly gained popularity and released several other successful songs. After Miss A disbanded in 2017, Suzy transitioned to a solo career, releasing her debut EP “Yes? No?” that same year.

Model turned actor

Kim Woo Bin is a prominent South Korean actor and model known for his versatile roles and captivating presence. Kim Woo Bin initially pursued a career as a runway model, showcasing his striking physique and unique charm.

