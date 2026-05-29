Shangri-La Dialogue security operations: Police advise motorists to avoid roads near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has warned motorists to expect tighter security checks, road restrictions and heavier traffic near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31 during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.

According to the SPF statement released on May 25, roads around Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road will be affected as ministers, military chiefs, and diplomats arrive for the annual security summit. The event runs from May 29 to 31 at Shangri-La Singapore.

The annual summit has long been one of Singapore’s biggest high-security events. It regularly draws global defence officials, intelligence chiefs, and policymakers for closed-door meetings and public speeches on regional tensions and security issues.

This year’s dialogue comes at a tense period for global politics. Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that discussions are expected to focus heavily on the conflict in Iran, tensions in Taiwan, and concerns over the United States’ role in Asia. Vietnamese President To Lam is expected to deliver the keynote address, while US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is also scheduled to speak.

Roads near Orchard and Tanglin are expected to slow down

SPF advised motorists to avoid roads near the hotel where possible and use alternative routes instead. Vehicle drivers travelling between Tanglin Road, Stevens Road, Orchard Road, and Balmoral Road are encouraged to reroute through Scotts Road.

Drivers heading towards Ardmore Park will also face temporary access changes. There will be no through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11 pm on May 28 until 5 pm on May 31. Access will instead be through Draycott Park or Draycott Drive.

Commercial vehicles with registration plates beginning with “G”, “W”, “X” or “Y” will not be allowed into Anderson Road during the event period.

Singapore Police Force (SPF)

The restrictions may frustrate some motorists, especially during the busy weekend shopping and hotel period around Orchard Road. Still, large-scale security operations have become routine during major international summits hosted in Singapore.

Hotel parking is limited; illegally parked vehicles may be towed

Parking inside Shangri-La Singapore will also be limited throughout the summit. SPF advised hotel guests to use public transport, taxis or ride-hailing services instead of driving. Authorities said vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed away.

Security checks on vehicles entering the area will also be carried out during the summit period. Police warned that those refusing to comply with officers’ instructions could face legal action.

The tighter arrangements demonstrate how security concerns around international summits have changed over the years. High-profile gatherings involving defence and political leaders now routinely feature layered checks, controlled-access zones and aerial restrictions.

Drone operators face hefty penalties

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will also impose a Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) over Shangri-La Singapore during the summit. The restricted airspace covers a one-kilometre radius around the hotel.

Singapore Police Force (SPF)

Drone flights and other aerial activities within the area will be banned during designated periods between May 29 and 31, within the dates and times below:

May 29: 7.30 am – 11.30 pm

May 30: 7.30 am – 7.30 pm

May 31: 7.30 am – 3.30 pm

Under Singapore’s Air Navigation Act, offenders may face fines of up to S$50,000, jail terms of up to two years, or both, for a first offence. Repeat offenders may face fines of up to S$100,000 and prison terms of up to 5 years.

Singapore has steadily tightened drone regulations in recent years, especially around sensitive sites and major events. Authorities have repeatedly warned that even hobby drone flights can create security and safety risks near high-profile international gatherings.

The SPF said members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with officers and follow the temporary arrangements throughout the summit period.

For many Singaporeans, the inconvenience may last only a few days. For security agencies, it is part of the careful balancing act that comes with hosting one of Asia’s most closely watched defence forums.