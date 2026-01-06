// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

SUV bursts into flames and explodes early in the morning, waking residents and affecting nearby vehicles

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An SUV caught fire and exploded late at night at a multi-storey car park located in Bukit Panjang, and the intensity of the accident affected nearby vehicles and woke up residents. 

A concerned citizen reported to Shin Min Daily News that she was just resting in her room when she suddenly heard several loud noises from the multi-storey car park. The 27-year-old initially thought that it was a fight, so she did not bother much but later on heard the sirens of police cars and fire trucks, which made her realise that there was a fire. 

When some reporters visited the car park, it was discovered that the ceiling of the parking lot was completely blackened, and three parking spaces where the accident happened were off limits. Furthermore, the smell of something burning still lingers in the air. 

Case details revealed that the fire came from a parked Toyota vehicle. It was seen that the engine of the car was damaged and that the front half of the vehicle was twisted and deformed. With this, the intensity of the fire also affected an electric vehicle, which had a damaged headlight and a melted side mirror, and one more vehicle that was parked on either side of the Toyota car. 

Fortunately, no one was injured due to the accident, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received the report. The authorities used a hose reel and two compressed air foam trolleys to fully extinguish the fire. 

In similar news related to fire, there was a recent report where residents of an HDB unit complained that their upstairs neighbours had been throwing unextinguished cigarette butts, causing clothes in the downstairs units to be burned. 

With this, the residents raised concerns about potential fire hazards. 

