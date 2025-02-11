MALAYSIA: A manhunt is intensifying for the suspect behind the shocking Setia City Mall shooting, as fresh revelations expose his troubling criminal history. The fugitive, a Malaysian man in his 30s, has a staggering 11 prior criminal records, including drug-related offences.

The brazen attack, which occurred in a busy shopping mall on Saturday at 10:50 pm, has sparked concerns over security and law enforcement, particularly how an individual with such an extensive criminal past was able to commit a violent crime while still at large.

Chaos unfolds at Setia City Mall

According to police reports, the suspect fired four shots at a male janitor after an argument about moving his belongings. The victim, a foreign national in his 30s, was shot in the legs and buttocks before managing to seek help.

Not stopping there, the gunman then moved to the P2 level of the mall, where he recklessly fired additional shots, shattering a stairwell window and sliding doors. In a desperate bid to escape, he hijacked a Perodua Ativa at gunpoint, forcing the driver to take him away from the scene.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the suspect forced the driver to drop him off near the Pandamaran exit of the Kesas Expressway, after which he disappeared. His current whereabouts remain unknown, but authorities have launched a full-scale search operation to track him down before he strikes again.

A repeat offender still on the streets

The revelation that the suspect has 11 previous criminal records has alarmed the public. According to police, his past offences include both criminal and drug-related activities, making him a highly dangerous individual. Despite his history, he was free before the shooting, raising serious concerns about law enforcement’s ability to monitor repeat offenders.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the suspect had multiple prior records and is currently being hunted by the police, as reported by Malay Mail. With his violent history and current armed status, police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the fugitive immediately.

Authorities investigate possible drug links

In response to the shooting, Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) has joined forces with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to determine whether drugs played a role in the attack. Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin stated that while there are suspicions, investigators must gather concrete evidence before drawing conclusions.

“Whether the shooting involves drugs, we can only determine after a thorough investigation if possible arrests are to be made. Otherwise, our comments are premature as we don’t have solid evidence to say that the shooting had any drug influence,” Khaw said at a press conference at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, published by Malay Mail.

The suspect was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack, but authorities stress that more investigation is needed before confirming this claim.

Strict gun control laws remain in place

In the wake of this violent incident, concerns have resurfaced regarding firearm access in Malaysia. However, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reassured the public that the country maintains one of the strictest gun licensing processes.

“For every 100 applications, a maximum of three licences are approved. On one hand, I receive feedback questioning why the process takes so long—sometimes one to two years—but this itself reflects how thorough the screening process is,” he stated, quoted by SAYS.

Public questions law enforcement and firearm control

The case has ignited a heated debate online, with many questioning how an individual with such a long criminal history could still be free to commit such an act. Some social media users have pointed out that the 11 prior records reflect not only inefficiencies in law enforcement but also failures in the prison system’s rehabilitation efforts.

Others have questioned whether the suspect legally obtained the firearm or if strict licensing procedures truly prevent dangerous individuals from acquiring weapons, with one Facebook user sarcastically asking, “You think the criminal waits for a licence to buy a gun, is it?”

Some have also criticised the lack of publicly released images of the fugitive, stating that without a mugshot or clear identification, the authorities are limiting the public’s ability to assist in the manhunt. One frustrated commenter asked, “Show his mugshot photo, lah so that the public would also be on the lookout for him. What’s the point of reporting his record if he is still at large?”

Additionally, concerns over firearm ownership persist, with netizens pointing out that while the licensing process is lengthy and restrictive, there is no guarantee that licensed gun owners will not pose a threat in the future. One Facebook comment read, “Approval may take a long time but no guarantee the mindset of the gun owner.” Others have simply demanded clarity, with one user asking outright, “So, did the guy have a licence or not?”

Investigation underway; suspect remains at large

The Setia City Mall shooting is now being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971, which carries the death penalty, and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving treatment at Shah Alam Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have since declared the mall safe after reviewing CCTV footage and conducting extensive security sweeps. “After a thorough inspection, we confirm that this area is safe, and the premises will be allowed to operate as usual,” Shah Alam district police chief Iqbal Ibrahim stated in an article by SAYS.

With a dangerous and armed criminal still on the loose, authorities urge the public to remain cautious and report any information that may lead to his capture. The manhunt continues, and police are determined to bring the fugitive to justice before he can strike again.

