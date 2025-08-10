Survey finds Singaporeans turning away from US trips over value, safety worries

SINGAPORE: A regional survey commissioned by CNBC Travel showed growing interest in the U.S. among Southeast Asians. Singaporeans, however, have bucked the trend. Only 7% of Singaporean respondents said their interest in visiting the U.S. increased this year, while a striking 55% said it had declined.

The numbers diverge sharply from respondents in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, where enthusiasm for the U.S. as a travel destination has largely rebounded. In contrast, Singaporeans seem more cautious, even disillusioned.

One of the key factors is safety—or rather, the perception that safety in the U.S. has eroded. Singapore is perceived to be one of the safest countries in the world, with stricter gun control and a deeper cultural emphasis on public order. Against this backdrop, the relatively high levels of gun violence in the U.S., combined with recent images of political unrest and mass shootings, are more than unsettling. According to a survey conducted by Milieu Insight, Singaporeans were 13 percentage points more concerned about their personal safety in the U.S. than the regional average, and 20 percentage points more concerned about gun violence specifically.

“I mean, why go U.S. now?” one Redditor wrote. “You have the choice of cheaper, safer, more familiar and nearer destinations like China, Japan, Korea… Why risk getting accosted by ICE or caught in a shooting?”

The disillusionment runs deeper than just holiday planning. For years, the U.S. held an aspirational allure among Singaporeans—home of Ivy League universities, Silicon Valley, Broadway, and national parks. But the last decade has brought a more critical gaze. Many Singaporean’s perceive political instability, rising racism, and a healthcare system that many outsiders find daunting have dented the country’s image.

There’s also a growing sentiment that the U.S. no longer delivers value for money. “Nearly $1.5k on the air ticket is just wild,” one commenter noted. Cost of tipping, unpredictable service quality, and concerns over sudden medical emergencies all add up.

When travellers can enjoy clean, safe, culturally rich experiences in Japan, South Korea, or even Eastern Europe—without the same emotional or financial overhead—the U.S. starts to look less like a dream destination and more like a logistical headache.

Of course, not all Singaporeans are turning away, but among leisure travellers, something fundamental has shifted. The appeal of America is dimming in a region where standards for safety, reliability, and hospitality continue to rise.