In today’s fast-paced service economy, frontline employees bear the brunt of customer interactions. However, a recent survey by HRD Asia highlights a troubling reality — many of these workers are encountering challenging and abusive customer behaviour, leading to severe consequences for their well-being, job satisfaction, and career longevity.

Impact of unruly customers on employees’ mental health

The study conducted by Perceptyx revealed that 53% of public-facing workers have had recent experiences with customers who were verbally abusive, threatening, or otherwise disruptive. These encounters go beyond causing short-term frustration—they are significantly affecting the mental health of employees, leading to burnout, heightened stress levels, and increased feelings of insecurity.

Emily Killham, Senior Director at Perceptyx, explained that difficult customer interactions are a common yet troubling feature across various industries. From verbal abuse on the phone or at service counters to violent threats in hospital emergency rooms, employees face unsafe and unpredictable environments daily.

Domino effect – safety, morale, and job retention

The consequences of these interactions extend beyond workplace morale, impacting employees’ safety perceptions, job retention, and overall well-being. Employees who deal with unruly customers are:

1.3 times more likely to actively seek new job opportunities.

1.9 times more likely to feel unsafe at work.

1.5 times more likely to feel undervalued by their organization.

2.2 times more likely to report that workplace stress is affecting their physical health.

Nearly two-thirds of frontline employees report needing managerial assistance in handling unruly customers, which further disrupts productivity and exacerbates stress levels across organizations.

Retail workers – the most affected group

While difficult customer interactions are widespread, retail workers bear the most significant burden, with 61% reporting encounters with unruly customers. Other sectors, including information, finance, and insurance, also reported a high frequency of such difficult exchanges. The consequences of these interactions are far-reaching, with over one-third of frontline employees required to stay in situations where they felt physically unsafe.

As a result, a staggering 81% of these employees report feeling burned out, and 40% state that their manager rarely or never checks in on their stress levels or emotional well-being. Such neglect compounds feelings of isolation and vulnerability, further eroding employees’ sense of job satisfaction.

A hidden factor in aggressive customer behavior

The Perceptyx survey also reveals an alarming correlation between customer aggression and discrimination. More than half of employees who have faced unruly customers have also encountered bias or discrimination, with this group being 2.7 times more likely to experience discrimination compared to those who haven’t dealt with difficult customers. This suggests that, in many cases, customers’ aggressive behaviours are not only unwarranted but are also driven by prejudices and biases.

Strategies for supporting frontline workers

Given the challenges faced by frontline employees, Perceptyx calls on organizations to take a more proactive and supportive approach. “There’s a gap between frontline workers and other employees in terms of perceived support for handling difficult customer interactions,” says Killham. “This gap impacts morale, productivity, and retention.”

To close this gap, Perceptyx recommends several strategies:

Strengthen workplace safety culture: Ensuring managers have the tools and resources needed to support their teams and create a safer environment.

Recognize resilience: Visible, meaningful recognition of employees’ hard work and resilience can boost morale and provide a sense of value.

Create career pathways: Tailoring career development programs to meet the needs of frontline employees, helping them see a future in the company.

Improve communication: Mobile-friendly or video-based communication can bridge gaps and ensure employees feel connected and heard.

Equitable benefits: Ensuring all employees, regardless of their role, receive fair and comprehensive benefits that reflect their contributions.

Investing in frontline workers for a stronger workforce

The increasing difficulty of customer interactions is a growing issue that companies cannot afford to ignore. Investing in the support and well-being of frontline employees is not just the right thing to do—it is essential for building a strong, productive, and loyal workforce. By addressing the challenges these workers face and implementing targeted strategies, organizations can foster a safer, more supportive environment for all employees, ultimately improving retention, job satisfaction, and overall productivity.