Survey: 60% Singapore workers would quit if they lacked a sense of belonging; 67% of Gen Z wouldn’t hesitate

ByJARA CARBALLO

March 23, 2025
SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Randstad revealed that more than 60% of employees in Singapore would consider leaving their jobs if they didn’t feel a sense of belonging. The study featured in a Singapore Business Review story highlights the growing importance of workplace culture in retaining talent, with a particular emphasis on Gen Z workers.

Among younger employees, the sentiment is even stronger—67% of Gen Z respondents said they would resign immediately if they didn’t feel connected to their workplace. This underscores a growing preference for value-driven careers, where a sense of community and alignment with company culture matters as much as salary and job title.

The role of friendships and social connections

Beyond feeling like they belong, employees also crave genuine friendships at work. The report found that 21% of workers had left a job because of a lack of social connections, with Millennials and Gen Z feeling the impact most acutely at 25%.

Social connections at work have a profound impact on employee satisfaction, with nearly half (45%) of employees stating they would accept a lower salary if their job provided a positive social experience. A strong sense of camaraderie appears to be a key driver of workplace success, with 90% of employees reporting that they perform better when they feel connected to their colleagues.

Diversity, inclusion, and trust issues

While many employees appreciate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, opinions on their effectiveness are mixed. The survey showed that:

  • 70% believe DEI efforts are making a difference
  • 68% feel these initiatives are often tokenistic, and
  • nearly half (47%) believe that these efforts sometimes conflict with their values.

Trust in employers to foster an inclusive environment also varies, with less than half of employees (49%) believing their workplace promotes an atmosphere where everyone can thrive. This sentiment is especially true for Gen Z workers, with only 37% expressing confidence in their employers’ efforts to create an inclusive culture.

As the survey suggests, fostering an inclusive and socially supportive environment may be critical in keeping employees engaged and committed to their roles, especially for younger generations who are reshaping workplace norms.

