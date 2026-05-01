Supporters stay loyal despite WP reprimand of Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Mixed reactions have emerged online after the Workers’ Party (WP) revealed yesterday (April 30) that it has formally reprimanded its secretary-general, Pritam Singh, following an internal disciplinary process linked to his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee but most supporters remain loyal and steadfast.

The party said in a statement that its Central Executive Committee (CEC) convened over two days this week to review a report submitted by its disciplinary panel. Mr Singh did not take part in the deliberations, having recused himself alongside party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

The panel concluded that Mr Singh had breached provisions under Articles 20(1) and 30 of the party constitution, which govern members’ conduct and discipline. These findings were based on the court’s earlier judgment, and the CEC said it accepted the panel’s conclusions.

Despite this, the party leadership determined that Mr Singh’s actions were not driven by any intent to undermine the party’s principles or interests. It said, “The CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the party, and his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.”

After weighing the circumstances, the CEC decided to issue a formal letter of reprimand. “We continue the work of building a more balanced political system for Singapore,” the party added.

The disciplinary action has split netizens, with some expressing disappointment and others saying it’s time to move on. One Facebook user asked, “This is really disappointing. If WP leaders want to hold the government accountable, they must hold themselves to the same standard of integrity. Otherwise, how can the public have confidence in their role as a check and balance?”

Another commenter wrote, “While the conclusion may be valid, the lack of transparency around how the assessment was conducted could undermine public confidence. Anyway is Wayang Party.”

One netizen commented, “Wah, reprimand only ah? Very strong action indeed,” while another jibed, “Don’t scold Pritam la.. he take mrt you know.”

Staunch opposition supporters, on the other hand, had a different take. Some commended the party for “doing a proper internal investigation”, while others urged the WP and its chief to “continue fighting.”

One commenter said simply, “Whatever! My family will continue to vote for the WP Punggol.”

The WP disciplinary panel was formed in January this year following the High Court’s decision in December 2025 to uphold Mr Singh’s conviction on two charges of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Mr Singh had been found guilty in February 2025 in a case tied to his handling of a false statement made in Parliament in 2021 by former WP MP Raeesah Khan. He was subsequently fined S$7,000 for each charge, the maximum penalty.

In January 2026, Parliament passed a motion expressing regret over Mr Singh’s conduct and declaring him unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition. Ten WP MPs and one Non-Constituency MP from the party voted against the motion.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong later removed Mr Singh from the role and invited the WP to nominate a replacement. The party declined, maintaining that the position should remain with the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament.