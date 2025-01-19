In today’s crazy world, external stressors can knock us out physically and mentally in no time and lead to burnout, low productivity and even depression.

The world will not slow down anytime soon, so we must adapt to thrive in these demanding times. We can choose to adopt habits that can change our daily lives. These science-backed simple practices require minimal effort but can upgrade the way we live.

In 2021, the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine published an article on sleep. It said sleep is needed for cognitive function, mood, mental health, and physical well-being, including cardiovascular, metabolic, and cerebrovascular health.

The paper emphasised the need to improve sleep health in clinical settings, public health awareness campaigns, the workplace, inpatient and long-term care facilities, and education across all levels.

Make sleep a priority

Seven to nine hours of sleep daily is the recommended number of hours the body needs to help optimise function. They also added that sleep quality and regularity are just as important aside from sleep duration.

They added that while programs on nutrition, smoking, and exercise are abundant, there is a significant lack of initiatives geared towards educating people on the importance of sleep health.

Don’t multitask

On Oct 25, 2018, Stanford University found that heavy multitaskers have poor memory. Psychology professor Anthony Wagner says that people who try to juggle multiple media sources simultaneously do worse on simple memory tasks.

The same study also tested other components of people’s memory, which included testing for memory capacity and their ability to filter out distractions.

They added that there was not a single study that showed a positive relationship between media multitasking and performance. There was a higher probability of underperforming for the heavy media multitaskers because they have a higher propensity to experience lapses of attention.

Therefore, while you may multitask to get more done, it can be counterproductive because it affects both efficiency and quality of work. “If you’re multitasking while doing something significant, like an academic paper or work project, you’ll be slower to complete it, and you might be less successful,” said Professor Wagner.

Stay hydrated

According to the British Dietetics Association, hydration is one of the most important things for health and helps with daily function. Fluids help transport nutrients in our body, protect our organs, and eliminate waste. It also helps lubricate our joints and maintain our body temperature.

Dehydration can disrupt these functions, causing headaches, dizziness, lethargy, and poor concentration. Over time, dehydration can lead to urinary tract infections, the formation of kidney stones, and long-term kidney damage. Hence, it is important to keep your body hydrated.

Children should drink around six to eight mugs a day, but as they grow up into adults, they would need to drink more. The adult body needs to drink around eight to 10 mugs a day, equivalent to one-point-five to two litres. Drinking enough water to quench your thirst is an easy way to upgrade your life.

Conclusion

Life can get crazy, but simple science-backed habits can make a big difference. Sleep, limiting multitasking and staying hydrated are the key practices that can improve our physical and mental health.

By developing these habits, one can manage stress, boost cognitive function, and improve overall quality of life. Thus, one cannot only survive but thrive in this fast-paced world.