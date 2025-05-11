Sunday, May 11, 2025
RM4 billion mixed-use project in Yahya Awal, Johor Baru
Photo: Sunway City Iskandar Puteri
Business
1 min.Read

Sunway Property and Majestic Gen break ground on RM4 billion Johor project near CIQ and RTS link

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
MALAYSIA: Sunway Property and Majestic Gen officially broke ground on a RM 4 billion (S$1.21 billion) mixed-use project in Yahya Awal, Johor Bahru. New Straits Times reported that the project covers 15.5 acres and will include serviced apartments and retail spaces. The first phase will offer more than 1,000 Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) units and is set to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by Sunway Property managing director Chung Soo Kiong, Sunway Property CEO Gerard Soosay, Majestic Gen executive director Ta Wee Dher, and director Kee Ju Hun.

The site is located close to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is expected to attract interest from both local buyers and Singaporean investors.

Mr Soosay said the project sets a new benchmark for integrated city living in Johor. He added, “We’re proud to play a role in transforming the city landscape, in line with Sunway Property’s commitment to long-term value, active placemaking and our brand promise of being ‘With You For Generations’.”

Sunway recently partnered with MRT Corp for the RM2.6 billion Bukit Chagar Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

“With these two projects, we have anchored our developments near the checkpoints in Johor Baru and by the Second Link via the 809ha (2000 acres) Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, contributing to Johor Baru’s transformation into an international gateway city,” Mr Soosay said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ta described the collaboration as a “pivotal milestone” for Majestic Gen. He noted this project is not only the company’s first joint venture with Sunway but also one of the largest undertakings in its portfolio. /TISG 

Read also: Why Sunway City Iskandar Puteri’s homes sold out in 2 hours while Forest City struggles

