Home News Featured News Sun Xueling’s post about ‘wife only in front seat’ car sticker turns...

Sun Xueling’s post about ‘wife only in front seat’ car sticker turns into online argument about what ‘sia’ really means

MP praised for being down to earth

Fb screengrab: Sun Xueling

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—A Facebook post from Member of Parliament Sun Xueling (–Punggol West SMC) showing a bit of a lighter side on Wednesday (June 16) inadvertently resulted in some confusion over the expression “sia” of all things.

Ms Sun posted a photo of a sporty red car that had a humorous sticker on the passenger’s side in front, originally writing, “Spotted this in a car park. Power sia 

 老婆专用座，其他女生请后座 

And since the sticker roughly translates to “Wife-only seat, other girls please back seat” netizens generally had a good laugh.

- Advertisement -

However, one netizen seemed to take exception to Ms Sun’s using the word “sia”.

- Advertisement -

This surprised other netizens, who pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with using “sia”, which is, after all, an everyday expression in Singapore that’s used to emphasise a point.

But Ms Sun graciously responded to the comment.

- Advertisement -

This led another commenter to ask what “sia” means, and the MP again replied, even going as far as googling to get an answer.

It was then explained to the MP that the word has a meaning that is vulgar in Malay and should therefore be avoided, “Like the F word should be avoided in speech and written,” one commenter explained to Ms Sun.

The MP also commented:

To make a long story short (and those interested can read the whole exchange of comments here), Ms Sun added an update to her post.

“A kind netizen shared with me that ‘sia’ in Malay can be derogatory. It’s not spelt the same way but could be interpreted as such. I had always thought it’s a sound word like ‘la’ in Singlish. Good for us to know!”

But other commenters defended the MP, saying that “sia” is part of Singlish, and that Ms Sun had nothing to apologise for. Some even praised her for being so relatable and down to earth.

One commenter ended up thanking Ms Sun for sharing the meaning of “sia”.

 

 

 

 

 

/TISG

Read also: AWARE backs Sun Xueling’s finding on need for no-fault divorce

AWARE backs Sun Xueling’s finding on need for no-fault divorce

 

 

 

 

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man who pretended to be ‘sugar mummy’ gets 10 months jail for sex with boy, 17

Singapore—A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Monday (June 14) for having procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old boy. The man, Muhammad AL-Masfuiin Mushin, pretended to be a “sugar mummy” in order to entice the boy to come...
View Post
Featured News

Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Singapore -- In another incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman’s neighbours have installed a fan outside their gate in an attempt to extinguish the prayer flame she lights in a tiny urn outside her own flat. In a 30-second-long...
View Post
Featured News

Another ‘Badge Lady’? Maskless woman asks doctor for his ID when he asks her to wear a mask

Singapore -- A woman refusing to wear a mask at a condominium shouted at and abused a doctor who asked her to put one on. In a video circulated on Sunday (June 13) on WhatsApp Messenger, a maskless woman who was walking...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent