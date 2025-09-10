// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Sun Xueling
Sun Xueling joins SMMWU to honour 206 students with scholarships and bursaries

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: For 206 students and their families, last weekend’s Scholarship and Bursary Award Ceremony organised by the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU) was a proud moment. It marked years of effort and determination, as well as the strong support of parents and guardians who have walked alongside them.

The guest of honour, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, joined the celebration, congratulating the recipients while also highlighting the important role families play in a child’s journey.

“Congratulations to all recipients and their families. We look forward to seeing you continue to excel, and we thank parents and guardians for their vital support throughout this journey!” she shared in a Facebook post after the event.”

Photo: Facebook / Sun Xueling

A union tradition of encouragement

SMMWU has been awarding scholarships and bursaries for over five decades, a tradition that reflects its commitment to supporting members and their families. What began as an initiative for pre-university students has since grown to include university-level awards, ensuring that children of union members have continued access to opportunities that can change their futures.

For many parents, these awards are more than just financial support. They are an affirmation that the sacrifices they make for their children’s education are recognised and valued. This also represents hope for the future of their families, since having an education to empower the children can help them uplift their lives for the years to come.

Photo: Facebook / Sun Xueling

Messages of support

Online, the response was warm and encouraging. Netizens expressed appreciation for both the recognition and Ms Sun’s involvement.

One wrote: “Thanks for gracing the event as our guest of honour.” Another added a simple but heartfelt: “Congratulations!”

Others shared words of encouragement that reflected the spirit of the day: “For people who work hard, life will not be lost, because there will always be hope.”

These kinds of messages showcase how people support other people’s success. Regardless of status, appreciating the joys of other people can also bring light to one’s own life. Moreover, seeing people receive a chance to prove themselves is definitely something worth celebrating.

The ceremony itself may have been brief, but its meaning will stay with the students and their families for years. For the recipients, it was proof that their hard work and sacrifices had not been in vain since it was a moment where effort turned into recognition, and pride could finally be shared with their loved ones.

