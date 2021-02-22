Sun Xueling: 20 men deployed to search for wild boar that attacked 2 in Punggol

- Advertisement -

Singapore—After a bloody attack on two people by a wild boar at Punggol Walk on Saturday night (Feb 20), Ms Sun Xueling, the Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC said that 20 men had been “activated” to look for the animal.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 21), Ms Sun wrote to the residents in her constituency to say that her heart went out to the two victims and she wished them a speedy recovery from their injuries as well as “from the trauma of the incident.”

The MP said she had been in coordination with the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) concerning the wild boar attacks in Punggol and that both agencies had been updating her since the incident on Saturday night.

She added that the 20 men had been deployed to search for the animal and that they would continue looking for it in order to make sure that it would not come near residents of the area. Ms Sun added, “In the meantime, NParks has also put up several signs along the waterway today to advise residents on what to do should they encounter a wild boar.”

According to a report in The New Paper (TNP), a wild boar had been seen attacking a woman on the road near the void deck Block 310A Punggol Walk at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

One female and two male residents sprang into action to help the woman, whose leg was in the grip of the wild boar’s jaws. The rescuers hit the boar but it initially would not let go of the woman, dragging her for around one meter before it finally let go and ran off.

A 45-year-old woman named Ms Chen heard the victim’s screams and saw the attack from the balcony. She then called the police and took her umbrella with her as a weapon so she could help the victim.

She told Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, “A middle-aged man who was washing his car also came forward to help. He borrowed my umbrella to hit the boar in an attempt to drive it away.”

Another man, a food delivery driver, rang his bicycle bell to help frighten the wild boar.

An ambulance took the victim to Sengkang General Hospital so her wounds could be treated.

The attack at Block 310A Punggol Walk was the second to occur on Saturday night, as a woman had also been attacked at 9.10pm at 308B Punggol Walk. She was also brought to Sengkang General Hospital.

/TISG

