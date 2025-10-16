// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook.com/Singapore Incidents
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Such behaviour will not be tolerated’ — Pet salon calls out rude man who raised a middle finger after being denied entry 

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A pet grooming salon located in Serangoon recently expressed its concern online when a rude man raised a middle finger at the staff when denied entry, reminding the public that the business is not a ‘petting zoo’. 

A video circulating online showed how a young girl tried to open the glass door of the pet grooming shop, Fluffy Furries, and seemingly wanted to play with the dogs with her father beside her. “She began pushing the door forcefully while her father stood by and did nothing to intervene or ask us to open it.” 

However, when the staff shook their heads and indicated that they could not come in, the man raised his middle finger at the salon’s staff before walking away. 

On social media, Fluffy Furries expressed their sentiments about the incident and said, “We take your pet’s safety and hygiene very seriously. If your intention is to come in and pet the dogs, then I’m sorry, we can’t allow that. Please go to the petting zoo or pet cafe instead.” 

See also  Lim Tean: S'pore tops list of countries requesting Netflix to ban content

Ideally, a pet grooming service is for pet owners to clean and style their pets, while a petting zoo is a place where anyone from the public can interact with the animals. 

The pet grooming salon also called out the rude man who pointed a middle finger, and remarked that “such behaviour is uncalled for and will not be tolerated”.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One commenter stated: “You (Fluffy Furries) all handled this well! That guy has no idea how to behave like an adult.” Another comment stated that some people are just mad. 

One more netizen concluded that the next time around, the child will also point back at the father and stated that he showed negative role modelling. 

More netizens remarked that the behaviour of the man is not acceptable and is self-entitled.

See also  Police confirm Jho Low is still a wanted man in Singapore

“The usual suspects think that the whole universe revolves around them,” another comment said.  

In Singapore, pointing a middle finger is highly offensive. Anyone with the intention of offending someone’s modesty by speaking any word, making a sound or gesture or showing any object that is offensive, or invading the person’s privacy, will face consequences including imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore pharma companies delay US expansion amid tariff negotiations

SINGAPORE: Several pharmaceutical companies have delayed their expansion plans...

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

More than 4 in 10 Singaporeans confident of career growth at home rather than abroad

SINGAPORE: More than four in 10 (44%) Singaporeans are...

‘Is this a violation of labour laws?’: SG employee on probation says his employer is forcing him to work without pay on Saturday to...

SINGAPORE: An employee has alleged that his employer is...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //