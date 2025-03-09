SINGAPORE: A recent study has shed light on the widespread sleep issues plaguing Singapore, with a concerning number of residents choosing to endure poor sleep rather than seek help. ResMed’s fifth annual Global Sleep Survey featured in the latest HRD Asia report, which gathered data from 30,026 participants in 13 countries, revealed that a staggering one in three Singaporeans report experiencing sleep problems. This rate is significantly higher than the global average of 22 per cent, raising alarms about the urgency of addressing sleep health in the region.

Stress and anxiety at the heart of sleep disruptions

The survey highlighted a strong correlation between stress and sleep disturbances in Singapore, with 65 per cent of respondents citing stress as a major factor affecting their rest—well above the global average of 57 per cent. Anxiety and financial concerns also played significant roles, with 51 per cent and 35 per cent of participants, respectively, linking these factors to their poor sleep. The consequences of these sleep disruptions are far-reaching, affecting mood, concentration, and productivity. While well-rested individuals report improved overall well-being, those with sleep issues suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness, irritability, and difficulty focusing.

Singaporeans choose to suffer in silence

Despite recognising the importance of sleep for overall health, many Singaporeans are reluctant to take action. Globally, nearly 90 per cent of respondents believe sleep is crucial for their well-being, yet only 24 per cent take immediate steps to address sleep problems. In Singapore, this figure is even more troubling—33 per cent of respondents admitted to simply “living with” poor sleep, a significantly higher rate than the global average. This points to an urgent need for greater awareness and proactive measures to improve sleep health across the nation.

Gender differences in sleep quality and challenges

The study also revealed striking gender disparities in sleep quality, with women in Singapore facing more challenges than men. Seventeen per cent of women reported disrupted sleep, compared to only 13 per cent of men. Additionally, women experienced fewer nights of quality sleep on average—3.83 nights per week compared to 4.13 nights for men. A significant 38 per cent of women reported difficulty falling asleep, compared to 29 per cent of men. The impact of hormonal changes, particularly menopause, was evident, with 44 per cent of menopausal women struggling to sleep at least three times a week.

Workplace and relationship strain due to poor sleep

The repercussions of poor sleep extend beyond individual health, affecting workplace productivity and relationships. According to the survey, 73 per cent of Singaporeans have taken sick leave due to sleep issues at some point in their careers, placing Singapore among the highest globally, following India and China. Furthermore, nearly half of workers believe their employers do not prioritise sleep health, highlighting an opportunity for companies to implement supportive sleep policies.

Sleep disturbances are also taking a toll on personal relationships. In Singapore, nearly 49 per cent of respondents have opted for “sleep divorce”—sleeping separately from their partners to improve sleep quality, a figure significantly higher than the global average of 18 per cent. Snoring was the leading cause of sleep disturbances for many, particularly affecting women more than men (45 per cent vs. 23 per cent).

The importance of addressing sleep health

ResMed’s chief medical officer, Carlos Nunez, emphasised the critical need to address sleep health. “Chronic poor sleep impacts our relationships, and workplace productivity, and increases the risk of cognitive decline, mood disorders, and serious health conditions like heart failure and stroke,” he said. The study underscores the importance of seeking medical help for those suffering from sleep disturbances, particularly individuals with untreated or poorly managed sleep apnea. As Nunez pointed out, improving sleep health is essential for improving both individual and collective well-being.

With the survey’s findings serving as a wake-up call, experts urge Singaporeans to take sleep health more seriously and take the necessary steps to address any ongoing sleep issues.