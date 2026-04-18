Student says hawker meals now cost up to S$6, feels eating out is ‘unmanageable’

SINGAPORE: Despite earning some income from an internship, one polytechnic student shared that they are still “feeling the pinch” as food prices continue to climb.

In a post on an online forum, the student wondered if others were quietly struggling too. “Does anyone else feel like the cost of eating out in SG has gotten genuinely unmanageable for students/young people? I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like even hawker food prices have crept up so much over the past couple years.”

Citing an example, they shared that a full meal at the kopitiam near their place used to cost around “S$3 to S$4,” but now the same food is going for “S$5.50 or S$6.”

To make matters worse, they said portions seem to have shrunk, leaving them paying more while somehow getting less.

“Like, I get that costs go up for the hawkers too: rental, ingredients, all that. Not blaming them at all, but it just feels like the whole ‘SG is affordable’ thing is slowly becoming less true for people who aren’t earning a full salary yet. Anyone else navigating this, or have tips for eating on a budget without just eating instant noodles every day?”

“Try to bring your own food from home.”

In the discussion thread, many users agreed with the student’s sentiments, saying that it has become increasingly difficult to manage daily expenses in recent years.

One said, “It’s not just you, prices have indeed gone up rapidly since COVID, even if the ones who are earning a decent income don’t feel the pinch yet. It’s definitely impacting low-income Singaporeans as well, not just students.”

Another shared, “You’re not wrong to feel this way. Even as office workers, I see more of my colleagues making coffee with sachets or keeping a bottle of instant coffee or box of tea bags and some biscuits or nuts in their desks instead of buying tea or coffee or snacks since most pantries at least have hot water, and some have a fridge.”

A third added, “Costs in Singapore have gone up quite a bit. Not just food, but also public transport. I do feel your pain!”

To manage the rising cost of living, some users also encouraged the student to start learning how to cook and prepare meals at home.

One told them, “You can actually meal prep yourself to save money if you really can’t afford it. Buy those 1/2 kg frozen chicken thighs from the supermarket, frozen mixed greens, eggs, and rice. Pretty complete nutrition from these ingredients alone.”

Another commented, “As the others have suggested, if possible, try to bring your own food from home. It can be heated-up leftovers from dinner. Or do your own meal prep if you can find the time. Definitely bring your own water bottle everywhere and make use of coolers.”

In other news, a groom expressed that he felt upset after his own parents did not give him a red packet on his wedding day.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (March 6), he said that growing up, his parents had always emphasised the importance of giving generously at weddings.

Read more: ‘No blessing from my parents’: Groom upset after receiving no Ang Pao at wedding