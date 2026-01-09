Student asks: ‘Is it just me, or has the number of good Samaritans in Singapore increased?’

SINGAPORE: Small acts of kindness don’t usually trend. They don’t come with hashtags or press releases. But every now and then, they pile up quietly, and when they do, they change how a year begins.

And that’s what happened to one Singaporean student who took to Reddit’s r/askSingapore to share two simple encounters that “helped me start 2026 on a better note,” as he put it. No drama. No grand gestures. Just strangers stepping in at the right moment.

And judging by the response online, he wasn’t the only one noticing something different in the air.

A five-cent problem… and the three people who fixed it

The first incident unfolded at a value-dollar store, the kind many Singaporeans know well: practical, no-frills, and best for stretching CDC vouchers to the last cent.

The student explained that he had “the last S$6 of CDC vouchers before the year ended” and made sure to “hit 6 on the dot.” Everything was accounted for… until it wasn’t.

At the cashier, reality hit. No plastic bag. No wallet. And the bag, of course, cost five cents.

“The aunty was just staring at me like… ‘what you don’t even have 5 cents is it?’” he wrote, adding that he was mentally preparing to “haul that stuff in my hands all the way home.”

That’s when another cashier intervened. “She just said, ‘Ah boy, next time don’t forget the 5 cents, ah! This time, aunty will give you for free, ok?’”

Moments later, after walking just a few metres away, something unexpected happened again. A woman who had been behind him in the queue approached quietly, handed him five cents, and said: “Boy, you owe her 5 cents, right? Go give her.”

Then she walked away. No lecture. No expectation. Just five cents, passed forward with dignity intact.

Encouragement at the MRT gantry, from a stranger who noticed

The second encounter happened days later, at an MRT station, as the student tapped in after school.

An uncle he had never met before struck up a conversation in a casual, observant, and uncannily accurate manner.

“He (uncle) asked, ‘Eh, you from (this school) right? You must be in year 6. You look very stressed, haha (and he was right). But don’t worry, only one more year to go. This year, you study hard, score well, and then you can relax already,” and added, “Next time, when uncle sees you, I will ask you how much you got? Must make sure you score well for me, ok? It’s not easy, but I know you can do it, lah.”

With a pat on the back, the uncle then boarded his train and disappeared into the crowd.

The student admitted he had heard similar words many times before, such as from teachers, relatives, and well-meaning adults, yet this felt different.

“It felt different coming from a random stranger, you know?”

Not a one-off, Singaporeans say, so “Pay it forward…”

The post hit home, sparking a discussion that suggested these moments might not be isolated.

One commenter summed it up simply with, “Pay it forward.” Another observed that kindness sometimes starts with perception and told the student, “You probably have a nice/welcoming face.”

Others contextualised the encounters in a more grounded way. “You sound pretty young, and you’re still in school. Most likely, the aunty in the shop saw a kid having trouble and stepped forward to help, and the uncle at the gantry saw a student attending school and decided to give you a bit of friendly advice to make sure you’re working hard,” one wrote.

Some saw a broader generational shift at play. “It’s because Millennials and Gen Z are getting older, and therefore, the kindness we are giving out is genuine,” wrote one, while another offered an explanation with a little dark humour, suggesting demographic change as a factor: “It’s because boomers are decreasing.”

One Singaporean reminded readers that this kindness may have always been there, just less visible. “SG peeps have always been kind, just that they look grumpy, lol. I’ve been on the receiving end of a lot of random acts of kindness from people of all ages.”

Quiet kindness doesn’t announce itself

What stands out most in these stories isn’t about heroism; it’s about kind attentiveness. Someone noticed a student fumbling at a cashier. Someone else noticed a stressed face at a gantry. So instead of looking away, they all acted with empathy.

The student himself said it best, reflecting on how surreal it felt: “These experiences sound like they came straight out of some goodwill commercial.” Yet there was no script, no camera, and no applause. Just five cents. Just a few words. Just enough to make a day better and to start a new year compassionately.

Are there more good Samaritans in Singapore, or are we just noticing them now?

Whether kindness in Singapore is increasing or simply becoming more visible is up for debate. What’s clear is that these moments resonate because they cut through routine, stress, and quiet exhaustion.

They remind people that beneath the rush, the rules, and the resting grumpy faces, there’s still a reflex to help, especially when it costs almost nothing.

And sometimes, that’s all it takes.

