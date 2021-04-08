Strong community spirit of Aljunied: Neighbours generously help elderly couple

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The residents of a Housing Board block in Kaki Bukit (KB) are being praised for helping a childless couple in their 80s.

Madam Maznah, 83, and her 89-year old husband, are long-time residents in Block 534. They don’t have any children but can count on help from their neighbours.

Madam Maznah had to be admitted to the hospital for two months recently, and was struggling to complete her daily tasks.

Within a day of their SOS call, a group of neighbours of different races and faiths were brought together to help them by Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Muhamad Faisal Manap’s grassroots workers.

A Malay couple on the 11th floor of the building, who run a food stall in a nearby block, happily agreed to deliver meals.

A Roman Catholic Nonya lady living on the ninth floor takes the elderly lady in a wheelchair for her fortnightly neighbourhood clinic visits and to the supermarket. She is also their contact for emergencies.

Additionally, a Buddhist lady on the 10th lady agreed to do the weekly house cleaning. She herself is childless and has been the sole caregiver to her wheelchair-bound husband for the last 21 years after his two strokes.

Both the ladies will also visit Madam Maznah to help with daily errands.

“This is KB Community for Community. And this is Diversity. Regardless of Race, Language or Religion. Filling in critical gaps in our ageing society,” said the Aljunied GRC Facebook page.

Many citizens are pleased and commend the support network for being gracious citizens.

