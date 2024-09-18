SINGAPORE: The strong winds that struck Singapore on Tuesday (Sept 17) caused much damage, especially from the fallen trees as the storm blew by. The storm also caused injury to two people who were sent to the hospital.

A glass canopy outside United Overseas Bank (UOB) Plaza 2 was also shattered. This resulted in four passing vehicles reportedly pelted by debris, and pictures from the storm’s aftermath showed bits of glass scattered on the street.

Big pieces of metal also fell on a car, damaging a large part of its bonnet. The metal pieces also destroyed railings on the street.

UOB issued a statement after the storm, saying, “We are aware of an incident outside UOB Plaza 2 involving a damaged glass canopy.

The glass panel that caused the damage was not from UOB Plaza. We are not aware of any reported injury within the plaza’s perimeter, and the affected area has been cordoned off for the public’s safety.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that two people were brought to the hospital at around 7:40 pm on Sept 17.

A Facebook user who had witnessed the effect of the storm at UOB Plaza 2 wrote, “When I came out of the office building UOB Plaza 2, there was a very unusual strong wind and could hear things falling elsewhere.

I made a wise choice and stood my ground. Took a video of the scene. Then suddenly, one of the glass panels broke out of the ceiling and flew in the wind direction and landed on the bonnet of one of the cars waiting for (the traffic) signal.”

Another wrote, “During my time here in Singapore, I have never experienced and heard the blow of the wind, which was very strong and accompanied by heavy rain… As long as nature is in charge, there is really nothing we can do.”

Singaporeans have been sharing photos and videos of Tuesday’s storm over different social media platforms.

CNA reported that trees fell in several areas around Singapore, including Bishan, Yishun and Xilin Avenue in Bedok.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, monsoon conditions may persist over the country and the surrounding region in the latter half of the month.

“Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days,” it said. /TISG