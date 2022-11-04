Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 4

- Advertisement -

Maid has to care for twin babies through the night, employers’ friends visit at odd hours and she has to carry the crying babies until they fall asleep

A foreign domestic worker, lacking sleep after caring for her employer's newborn twins, took to social media asking other helpers for advice. The maid who cared for the babies had asked her friend to write to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) for help. In her post, the helper said that before she started working with the family, her employer was already pregnant with twins.

Netizen says ‘married couples who don’t want kids, please don’t apply HDB, give real families a chance at lower priced homes’

A Redditor social media user published an opinion that they knew would be an unpopular one—that a married couple should not get government subsidies for housing until they have their first child.

According to u/Throwaway16_61, this type of couple is “just bf/gf with a contract” who “are taking advantage of the system while getting huge perks with BTO and waiting for MOP then upgrade to make a killing, all the while with no intention of having children.”

Ageless beauty: SG’s national flower found to contain anti-ageing compound

Not only does the Vanda Miss Joaquim add a touch of colour and beauty to Singapore, but it was also recently discovered to contain an anti-ageing compound. Also known as the Singapore orchid, Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, was declared the country's national flower in 1981 as a symbol of Singapore's uniqueness and hybrid culture.

‘There are still good employers in SG’ — Netizens praise family who sends off helper with ‘20 years long service award’ along with much love & gratitude

The heartwarming TikTok of how one family lovingly said goodbye to their helper of over two decades went viral on TikTok earlier this week. Ms Clara Chen posted a tribute video to their Indonesian helper, Ms Anik, who had been with her family for twenty years.

She wrote,” We love you and thanks for taking care of us for so many years!”

Netizen asks why ‘people who haven’t gotten their life together’ suddenly decide ‘they’re qualified to become’ life coaches for others

A netizen on r/singapore posted a “personal observation from the circle of people” that they know, saying that some who aren’t successful in functional adult life announce themselves as life “gurus”.

It would be better, opined Reddit user awinterofdiscontent7, for them to get their act together first.

