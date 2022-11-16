Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 16

- Advertisement -

“The HDB provides a range of affordable housing for 85% of the SG population” — Ho Ching recommends HDB plans

In a recent Facebook post, Madam Ho Ching shared a few points regarding Singapore's Housing and Development Board. "The HDB provides a range of affordable housing for 85% of the Sg population," wrote Madam Ho in a Facebook post that she published on Tuesday (Nov 15). The post shared an article about different layout design ideas for five-bedroom HDB flats.

Netizens say discrimination in Singapore is against the poor, not against any ethnic group

“Is it true that Singapore Malays are badly discriminated?” a Reddit user asked on the SingaporeRaw thread on Monday (Nov 14).

Surprisingly, when one Redditor answered, “Over here we only discriminate the poor. If you’re rich, it doesn’t matter what colour you are,” many agreed.



Sinovac & Sinopharm may offer better protection against severe COVID when combined with mRNA vaccines

A study conducted by the Duke-NUS Medical School has shown that inactivated virus vaccines such as Sinopharm and Sinovac may also work in preventing severe Covid. This suggests that a combination of this type of vaccine with mRNA vaccines may work better than using only one type.

“I annoyed Minister Ong with puns” — Video of Mr Ong being interviewed by host with lots of puns gets over 180,000 views

It’s not every day one hears a “You are very corny, leh,” from Singapore Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. However, in a video made by an online local guide to Singapore, , and the community page of Sembawang GRC, a young host was seen “annoying” Mr Ong with different puns for five minutes straight.

“Right now, we are at Bukit Canberra. It’s going to be a chill day,” said the host. “Mr Ong is going to tour me around this new place, and I just hope that things turn out well. (It’s) my first time hosting a Minister.”



Cute civet mistaken for raccoon found hiding in the corner by Queenstown coffee shop owner

A juvenile civet was found hiding in the corner of a drink stall in a coffee shop in Queenstown. It is believed to have climbed in through one of the stall windows and was eventually taken away by NParks (National Parks Board). The coffee shop owner, however, is worried that the mother civet may want to retrieve the baby and “make trouble” at the coffee shop later.



