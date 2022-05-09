Home News Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today.

By Nick Karean
- Advertisement -

Neighbour puts flower pots in front of HDB service risers and block others’ path

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A resident took to social media to air some concerns regarding their neighbour, who allegedly placed flower pots in front of their shared corridor to obstruct their path.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Constance Yang highlighted their situation in a post on Sunday (May 8), asking the online community for other ways to escalate the issue because the town council (TC) is “taking aeons to do their job.”

Read more here.

 

SIA cabin crew turns pork seller at Bukit Batok Wet Market because of Covid-19 circuit breaker

 

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member completely changed her career path when she decided to help her husband’s family business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chen Jiaqi, 29, graduated with a communications and new media degree. She worked in SIA for three years.

Read more here.

 

Boy claiming to be injured asks woman to piggyback him, strangely many others have experienced the same

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/xuanlai

A woman shared on social media her experience with a boy who asked her for a piggyback ride and walked away just fine after she refused.

In an alarming turn of events, it appears that others have also been approached by a boy requesting the same thing.

Read more here.

 

The World is Opening Up — We cannot stop hungry people from getting the things we take for granted

 

Photo: Blog screengrab/beautifullyincoherent.blogspot.com

Opinion Piece by Tang Li

The world is opening up, and in areas where nobody expected it to. A former colleague has, for example, found the joys of driving a jeep made by Mahindra Automotive. This is a revelation in as much as India didn’t get manufacturing in the same ways that the Chinese didn’t get software.

Africa, for example, is also producing music as well as natural resources. We cannot stop hungry people from getting the things we take for granted. One of the best ways to commit financial suicide would be to willingly become a prisoner of our parent’s worldview.

Read more here.

 

Indonesian woman gets surprised with a money cake containing $19,000 in cash

 

indonesia-woman-gets-surprised-with-a-money-cake-containing-$19,000-in-cash-as-a-birthday-gift.

What a surprise! According to the happy woman who shared a video of a cake with the cash on TikTok, it was a present from friends.

Nonetheless, TikTokers were astounded by the generous birthday gift and the enormous cake, with the video receiving 605,000 likes and 36,000 tongues wagging.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

Neighbour puts flower pots in front of HDB service risers and block others’ path   A resident took to social media to air some concerns regarding their neighbour, who allegedly placed flower pots in front of their shared corridor to obstruct...
Read more
Celebrity

Andy Lau’s mopping video amazes netizens: “… my wife shouted at me ‘look Andy superstar also help doing household chores’”

A video of what appears to be Andy Lau’s bedroom has gone viral, and for the most wholesome of reasons. The Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter,...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim posts an invitation to join him on the first Anchorvale trip to Malaysia

Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) posted on Facebook on Monday morning (May 9) about a day trip to Bekok, a...
Read more
In the Hood

‘Which driver is at fault?’ — Car reversing into TKC parking lot hits vehicle behind

A video of two vehicles involved in a carpark-related accident got netizens debating who was to blame. "Who's at fault here? Which driver did not...
Read more
Featured News

Birth & death certificates no longer issued from May 29, replaced with digital copies

Beginning May 29, physical birth and death certificates will no longer be issued, as these will be replaced with digital copies. The document can...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

Neighbour puts flower pots in front of HDB service risers and block others’ path   A resident took to social media...
Read more
Celebrity

Andy Lau’s mopping video amazes netizens: “… my wife shouted at me ‘look Andy superstar also help doing household chores’”

A video of what appears to be Andy Lau’s bedroom has gone viral, and for the most wholesome of...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim posts an invitation to join him on the first Anchorvale trip to Malaysia

Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) posted on Facebook on Monday morning (May 9) about a...
Read more
In the Hood

‘Which driver is at fault?’ — Car reversing into TKC parking lot hits vehicle behind

A video of two vehicles involved in a carpark-related accident got netizens debating who was to blame. "Who's at fault...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore