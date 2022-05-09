Stories you might’ve missed, May 9

- Advertisement -

Neighbour puts flower pots in front of HDB service risers and block others’ path

A resident took to social media to air some concerns regarding their neighbour, who allegedly placed flower pots in front of their shared corridor to obstruct their path.

Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Constance Yang highlighted their situation in a post on Sunday (May 8), asking the online community for other ways to escalate the issue because the town council (TC) is “taking aeons to do their job.”

Read more here.

SIA cabin crew turns pork seller at Bukit Batok Wet Market because of Covid-19 circuit breaker

A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member completely changed her career path when she decided to help her husband’s family business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chen Jiaqi, 29, graduated with a communications and new media degree. She worked in SIA for three years. Read more here.

Boy claiming to be injured asks woman to piggyback him, strangely many others have experienced the same

A woman shared on social media her experience with a boy who asked her for a piggyback ride and walked away just fine after she refused.

In an alarming turn of events, it appears that others have also been approached by a boy requesting the same thing.

Read more here.

The World is Opening Up — We cannot stop hungry people from getting the things we take for granted

Opinion Piece by Tang Li

The world is opening up, and in areas where nobody expected it to. A former colleague has, for example, found the joys of driving a jeep made by Mahindra Automotive. This is a revelation in as much as India didn’t get manufacturing in the same ways that the Chinese didn’t get software.

Africa, for example, is also producing music as well as natural resources. We cannot stop hungry people from getting the things we take for granted. One of the best ways to commit financial suicide would be to willingly become a prisoner of our parent’s worldview.

Read more here.

Indonesian woman gets surprised with a money cake containing $19,000 in cash

What a surprise! According to the happy woman who shared a video of a cake with the cash on TikTok, it was a present from friends.

Nonetheless, TikTokers were astounded by the generous birthday gift and the enormous cake, with the video receiving 605,000 likes and 36,000 tongues wagging.

Read more here.

