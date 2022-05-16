Stories you might’ve missed, May 16

- Advertisement -

Elderly Indian couple suing their son for £530,000 in damages for failing to provide a grandchild

An elderly couple in India is dragging their only child to court to sue him for half a million pounds for failing to provide them with a grandchild, and this has got netizens to weigh in with negative views against the couple.

They are asking £500,000 from the son, saying he and his wife have failed to provide them with a grandchild and that their pain will be bearable if they had a grandchild to spend time with.

Letter to the Editor: ‘Can SBS mgmt educate bus drivers to show more love & concern to the elderly & wheelchair bound?’

Dear Editor, 1) I am wheelchair bound. I experience many times that the bus ramp is too steep to onboard and alight. 2) I noticed many times when the buses turn into the bus lane, the boarding step is so near to the platform but the exit door is so far from the platform. There is a big gap and these poor elderly folks have a hard time alighting from the bus because of the gap. Their feet sometimes barely reach the platform, so they have to step down and then step up and worse of all their hands are still holding on to the door bar which is not allowed to.

Man’s dying wife asks him if she can have sex with her ex-partner just one last time because her ex is the most satisfying lover

A man posted on Reddit about his dilemma on how he was “devastated” to learn that his wife of ten years has a “terminal disease” and will only live “at most 9 months”. To make matters worst, the wife also sat him down and coached him to understand that her last dying wish was to have sex with her ex-partner one last time.

“I don’t remember life without her, and I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone. I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can,” he said in the post. “Recently, she sat me down and told me that one of the last things she wanted to do was have sex with a previous partner of hers,” he added.



“Don’t blame us with your mistakes again” — Netizens on Ong Ye Kung saying “biggest enemy today is not the COVID-19 virus but complacency”

Following Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s latest statements on the Covid-19 situation, noting the virus itself is not the biggest enemy but complacency, netizens expressed criticisms that the general public is not to be blamed.

Mr Ong said during the 15th Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings in Bali on Saturday (May 14) that complacency and letting one’s guard down because life seems back to normal is the biggest enemy today.

SCDF responds to woman’s claim that 995 call operator hung up and demonstrated “incompetence, lack of urgency & stupidity”

Following a claim from a witness to an accident that the 995 operator was “incompetent” and hung up on her call after expressing displeasure with her tone, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) clarified on Saturday (May 14) on the matter.

Netizen Pam Kaur posted details of the accident on the Facebook page Singapore Roads accident.com on May 8, expressing dismay at how SCDF called a second time to confirm the accident location. The follow-up call clarifying the nearest lamppost number frustrated Kaur, who noted the “incompetence, lack of urgency and stupidity” on the SCDF officer’s part.

