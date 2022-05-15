Stories you might’ve missed, May 15

- Advertisement -

VIDEO: 7-year-old school boy abducted in broad daylight, police urge parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts, to avoid such kidnappings

A 7-year-old boy was walking home from school when a mentally disabled man tried abducting him. Dashboard camera footage of the incident, which happened in broad daylight in Johor, was uploaded on UtusanTV’s TikTok handle on May 12.

The camera captured a man in a grey shirt walking past the vehicle while holding tightly onto a child in uniform. Another man, presumably the car passenger, was heard shouting loudly at the man with the boy. The suspect soon hurried his pace at the same time the cam car tried getting closer.

Read more here.

Parked car at Ang Mo Kio gets heavily damaged, owners appeal to the public for information on what happened

A family made an appeal to the online community for any information on how their parked vehicle got damaged, while also addressing the culprit, the family said they could handle the case politely. “We believe this is an accident that nobody intends to do, hence we could talk and solve it internally,” said Phoebe Vu, who posted their request on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (May 13). Read more here.

International school students hold boxing match in void deck, flee the scene when police arrive

Videos of international school students appearing to hold a boxing match and fleeing the scene upon police arrival are circulating online, sparking mixed reactions among netizens. On Friday (May 13), Facebook user Henry Ng posted footage of the alleged fight among International French School – Singapore students.



“Guys from the school fighting with boxing gloves in public void deck now at Blk 157 Serangoon North Ave 1,” said Mr Ng, noting this was not the first time. “Then running away from the back of the block and car park when police arrive,” he added.

Read more here.

SG SME Inspiring Stories: Rachel Goh’s Red SchoolHouse success journey took 18 years of hard work, love & passion

Rachel Goh, founder of Red SchoolHouse — a preschool founded in Singapore with several awards to its name — has always made it a priority to surround her business with a loving environment and culture.

18 years total (and still counting) of sheer hard work went into building the firm foundations of Red SchoolHouse. From the people who convinced her to pursue a career in education to the hardships she faced in life, Rachel shares an inspiring story about her brand name.

Read more here.

PN Balji: “Gangsta Sista, meet my friend, Tai Ho!”

PN Balji will not be the only journalist who wants to tell his story about witnessing professionally and personally the dramatic changes in Singapore during the crucial 1960s to the present. Like Cheong Seng Yip’s OB Markers: My Straits Times Story, Balji’s own book, Reluctant Editor, offered fascinating insights into life in local media functioning under the watchful eyes of an authoritarian government. Woon Ta Ho’s Transition: The Story of PN Balji is another such contribution. There are others in the pipeline. I am in the midst of finishing my own version.

Transition is an immensely readable book. It is by a veteran media person in conversation with another veteran media person. It passes the first and most vital test of whether the normal reader can immediately relate to what’s being said. No couching of words or intention. It asks simple and pointed questions: “Getting into trouble with the authorities – was that something that was always on your mind?” Woh! This is definitely not a self-indulgent closed group academic treatise that few people care about. It is about real-life situations, of real-life people with real-life issues.

Read more here.

