Stories you might’ve missed, July 29

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Singaporean TikToker shares money-saving app hack for Grab rides!

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/mozzarellapapi

Everyone loves a good hack, especially if it involves saving $$$, given the times we live. And so it’s no surprise that a money-saving hack for Grab rides turned viral. And although it worked for many, this wasn’t the case for all, so let the hack user beware.

A TikTok from Singapore user Eddie, who goes by @mozzarellapapi on the platform, explained the hack and promptly went viral. (PS—You may want to try it out before Grab does a little something something and the money-saving part disappears. Just sayin’.)

Read more here…

 

Girlfriend: My BF earns $4.1K a mth but tells me to watch less TV and limit electricity usage, also shower in a way so no need to replace faulty heater

 

couple
(Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

A girlfriend got the reality check of her life after moving in with her boyfriend when things “turned out quite disastrous”.

Sharing the experience led to her learning that dating and living together were completely different phases in life, she wrote that she and her boyfriend dated for a year before deciding to rent an apartment together.

Read more here…

‘Two idiots pretended to hold guns along my corridor and then screamed into my unit’ — Resident, Choa Chu Kang HDB

 

Photo: Screengrab/Stomp video

Two young men disturbed the peace outside a Choa Chu Kang HDB unit as they screamed and pretended to shoot guns at each other. They were caught on one resident’s CCTV camera, and police were called afterwards.

Madam Soh submitted the footage to the crowdsourced news site STOMP. Netizens responding to the video slammed the young men described as being in their 20s for their foolish behaviour.

Read more here…

 

Residents talk to WP’s Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about impending GST hike woes and “pruning” retirement-age workers

 

Photos: Fb screengrab/Kenneth Foo

Workers’ Party politicians Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo have been busy with on-ground activities lately, listening to Singaporeans’ issues amid these difficult times.

Residents talked to Ms Seah, who only this month returned to East Coast activities after giving birth to her second daughter earlier this year, about the upcoming GST hike, which the WP opposes on the ground that it burdens many Singaporeans.

Read more here…

 

UK MP, Kenneth Jeyaretnam write to AG Lucien Wong to charge and arrest Gotabaya Rajapaksa; JBJ himself was almost killed in Sri Lanka

 

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) addresses the nation along with Navy Chief Nishantha Ulugetenne (2L) and Airforce Chief Sudarshana Pathirana (R) during the Sri Lanka’s 74th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Both a British Member of Parliament (MP) and Reform Party (RP) Secretary-General Kenneth Jeyaretnam wrote to the Attorney General of Singapore Lucien Wong calling for former President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity under universal jurisdiction.

In two Facebook posts on Tuesday (Jul 26), Mr Jeyaretnam shared a letter from Member of Parliament for Carshalton and Wallington Elliot Colburn, as well as an open letter he had penned.

Read more here…

