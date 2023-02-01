Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 1

‘Young generation think they’re entitled to these salaries with no work experience’ — Singaporeans

Maid wants to break her contract and return home after taking emergency leave, asks if she’ll have to pay fine or blacklisted

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic helper who recently went on emergency leave back home realised that she might need to break her employment contract because of her family situation. However, she was worried that she would be blacklisted by her employers or that she might have to pay a fine.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that this was her first time working in Singapore and that she would have been working for a year coming March. When her mother passed away in December 2022, she took emergency leave for a week and returned home. Her employers paid for her ticket.

Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam responds to her flyer that says she visited residents on 1 Feb while it’s still January

Maid says her employers made her sign an agreement such that they kept her work permit and passport and only gave her photocopies

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if it was legal that her employers made her sign an agreement handing over her passport and work permit to them.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote: “Hello permission to post admin as i want to seek advice and hope you can help me”.

‘Our relationship is quite unlike any other’ — PM Lee on Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s first official visit to Singapore as PM

