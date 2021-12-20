Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 20

- Advertisement -

Repossession of Apartments owned by Singaporeans in Batam

Dear Editor,

I would like to take an opportunity to make you aware of a situation currently taking place in Batam on the Indah Puri resort, where many Singaporeans and other foreigners own holiday apartments.

These apartments are now being repossessed illegally by a mafia-type company from Medan who has cut electricity and water and removed the roofs of apartment blocks whilst people are still in residence.

Read more here.

Man insists sitting on barricaded seat at Hillion Mall; shouts at security guard & resists police arrest

Singapore — A man who shouted at the Hillion Mall security staff while sitting at a barricaded seat was arrested by the police under the Mental Health Act. Videos of the incident were uploaded in TikTok and Facebook on Saturday (Dec 18) and have since gone viral. - Advertisement 2- One of the videos showed the man seated beside a table taped with an X to indicate that customers could not sit there as part of Covid-19 safe distancing measures. The entrance to the booth also had a red chain to prevent usage. Read more here.

Netizen: What is SG Bike Taxi, is it even legal in Singapore?

Did you even know that there are bike taxi services that offer rides from one point to another in Singapore? One Facebook user alerted us to these secret groups on Facebook and Telegram that have been gaining traction recently.

Is this even legal in Singapore, and can we provide private hire service to passengers without valid licences and insurance coverage?

Read more here.

Joanne Peh & daughter go tree planting to conserve wetland areas, help protect the coastline from erosion

Singapore — “Tree planting is a lot of hard work!” said local actress and host Joanne Peh after her first encounter planting trees to help protect the coastline from erosion.

Ms Peh took her daughter for an educational visit to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and learnt “why it’s important to conserve wetland areas that don’t look like they do much.”

Read more here.

Turtle hatchlings confuse Changi streetlight for moonlight to find their way to the sea, park-goers & cyclists conduct rescue operation

Singapore — Visitors to the East Coast Park along Changi were in for a surprise when they stumbled upon an unusual sight – baby turtles crossing the street.

Sea turtle hatchlings emerge from the nests to find their way to the sea, waiting until nighttime to reduce exposure to predators.

Read more here.

