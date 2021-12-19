Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 19

- Advertisement -

Who do you believe – Pritam Singh or Raeesah Khan? Answer is not difficult

Wisdom on hindsight seems to be what the Parliament Committee of Privileges into the Raeesah Khan saga is vigorously seeking. On hindsight, the government should not have asked couples to stop at two in the 1960s/70s. That policy was clearly criminal but were the criminals hauled to court and questioned?

Asking Workers’ Party secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and two other senior WP leaders why they did not ride roughshod over the immediate welfare of a fellow MP and force her to come clean in Parliament on the spot sounded like asking them to condemn themselves for something they felt at the relevant time was the right thing to do.

Sex worker offers her service for free & bribes ICA officer, hoping to get Special Pass to legally stay in S’pore

Singapore — In an attempt to get a Special Pass allowing her to stay in Singapore legally, a sex worker had sex with an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer for free and even offered him bribes to ensure her stay. On Friday (Dec 17), China national Liang Qinglan, 38, pleaded guilty to three charges of corruptly giving gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act and one charge under the Women’s Charter for using three websites to offer paid sexual services. Eight other charges were considered during sentencing. - Advertisement 2- Read more here.

HDB: Singles over 35 years old can now rent a flat alone, will be assigned flatmates by operator

Singapore — In a pilot programme of the Joint Singapore Scheme Operator-Run (JSS-OR), singles can now rent a flat without the previously required flatmate.

According to a press release by the Housing and Development Board (HDB), the JSS-OR was launched on Friday (Dec 17), allowing singles to apply for a rental unit without first having to find a flatmate.

Go Green! Join the islandwide campaign, score S$500 worth of credit (EZ-link card) — Mediacorp

Singapore — Mediacorp announced that it was launching an islandwide campaign to spotlight sustainability issues and inspire the public to take the first step in going green.

Examples of the activities include pitting participants against one another in nature trails to track down specific species of flora and fauna, a half-day farming boot camp for families, and mini-challenges on how to grow vegetables at home.

Tan See Leng: MOM to improve migrant worker housing standards as part of multi-year road map for more resilient workforce

Singapore — Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said they would redouble efforts in providing quality, accessible, seamless and affordable healthcare for migrant workers on top of improving housing standards as part of a multi-year road map.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has laid out the multi-year road map to building a more resilient migrant workforce, including strengthening laws to ensure that all dormitories, regardless of size, adhere to the standards.

