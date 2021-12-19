Go Green! Join the islandwide campaign, score S$500 worth of credit (EZ-link card) — Mediacorp

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mediacorp announced that it was launching an islandwide campaign to spotlight sustainability issues and inspire the public to take the first step in going green.

Examples of the activities include pitting participants against one another in nature trails to track down specific species of flora and fauna, a half-day farming boot camp for families, and mini-challenges on how to grow vegetables at home.

The public can register their interest in the on-ground challenges through the following link, with the activities slated to begin from Jan 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, participants can create and post video and visual content related to the challenges on their social media platforms.

A total of 45 individuals with the best online challenge entry will each stand a chance to score an EZ-link card with S$500 worth of credit.

The online competition is open now and will end on Feb 20, 2022.

Called the CNA Green Plan, the campaign aims to highlight the impact of climate change on Singapore, energy consumption and securing a sustainable future for the country, said Mediacorp in a news release on Thursday (Dec 16).

“These challenges will help participants better understand sustainability issues and encourage them to take action to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Mediacorp.

The first phase of the CNA Green Plan consists of on-ground and online challenges centred around the five pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which includes: City in Nature, Resilient Future, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Sustainable Living.

Three towns will tackle one theme for a total of 15 towns and their residents participating in an assortment of activities.

Mediacorp will also be drawing “on its star power” to light public anticipation by featuring a “showdown” of 15 personalities consisting of five Channel News Asia presenters, five artistes from The Celebrity Agency and five Bloomr.SG influencers.

They will represent various towns and call on their “rivals” and residents in other towns to perform better in their respective online challenges.

The on-ground challenges will be filmed and packaged into a special five-part series, including selected entries from the online challenges, to be aired on April 2022.

“This islandwide initiative is one of Mediacorp’s long-term efforts to raise awareness about sustainability as well as the related challenges and issues,” said Editor-in-chief and chief sustainability officer Walter Fernandez.

“As the national media network, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our broad base of creative capabilities, trusted journalism, and the wide reach of our personalities and platforms to bring communities together to act on the Singapore Green Plan.”

“I hope our audiences can join us on our climate action mission and that our efforts will motivate all of us to be more thoughtful about going green in our daily lives,” he added.

The list of towns and corresponding themes can be found below, followed by the list of online activities.

/TISG

