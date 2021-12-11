Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 11

- Advertisement -

Man attacked by otters in Botanic Gardens wants them protected, not culled

Singapore — The otters who attacked a British man recently in the Botanic Gardens apparently got the wrong man.

It was a case of mistaken identity for Graham George Spencer, who had gone for his usual early morning walk in the gardens at around on Nov 30 and ended up fearing for his life when a family of some 20 otters set upon him near the park’s entrance on Napier Road.

- Advertisement 1-

Read more here.

Desaru Coast introduces the future of events in Southeast Asia with MICE Reinvented

Singapore — Pity about the pandemic. It kept too many people away from enjoying the burgeoning delights of Desaru.

To give the destination its full touristic designation, it is the Desaru Coast Destination Resort. TIME Magazine recognised it as being among the World’s Greatest Places of 2021.

- Advertisement 2-

Read more here.

Enjoyed ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’? Then here are other K-dramas its lead stars acted in you might also enjoy!

If you’ve watched the Korean drama ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ and have enjoyed it, here are some of the other Korean dramas its lead stars have acted in which you may also enjoy checking out.

- Advertisement 3-

Now let’s get right into it and start it up with a woman who aspires to be just like Steve Jobs in what’s also rightfully called Start-up!

Read more here.

Domestic helper dragged forcefully by her hair out of Hougang flat; abuser fined S$3,000

Singapore — A domestic helper who refused to return to her employer’s flat due to alleged abuse was forcefully dragged out of the premises by her employer’s wife and mother-in-law.

The mother-in-law pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on the victim and was fined S$3,000 on Friday (Dec 10) for her involvement in the incident.

Read more here.

Squid Game, Nasi Lemak, Bitcoin, Lawrence Wong, Jeanette Aw, Kim Seon-ho & more… — Stuff S’poreans searched for in 2021

Singapore — Yahoo just released its Year in Review 2021, and Lawrence Wong and Jeanette Aw topped the most-searched lists for male and female celebrities for this year.

The actor can credit his roles in Chinese dramas Story Of Yanxi Palace and Girlfriend, for helping him boot Mandopop superstar JJ Lin off the top spot. The singer is second on the list. Former Mediacorp actor Shane Pow, who ran afoul of the law for the second time for drink driving, is ranked third, with Mark Lee and Elvin Ng rounding out the top 5.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg