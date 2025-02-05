We are undeniably living in “interesting times,” as the old (though likely misattributed) Chinese curse goes. These times, filled with uncertainties and constant information overload, can leave us feeling mentally drained at the end of each day.

It’s no wonder many of us gravitate toward our phones after work, hoping to zone out and escape the stress. But is this truly a healthy way to relax? It turns out that constantly scrolling through social media or indulging in endless internet content may worsen our mental well-being.

Instead of reaching for your phone, science suggests better, more fulfilling ways to unwind. An article from INC Life offers some alternatives that can help you reenergize and reset.

The hidden cost of phone scrolling

While it may feel like a quick escape, spending your post-work hours on your phone can negatively impact your mental health, a University of Southampton psychologist, Emma Palmer-Cooper, explains that social media, often filled with negativity and outrage, can exacerbate stress and lead to lower life satisfaction.

But don’t despair—there are plenty of activities that can serve as healthier, more rewarding alternatives to phone scrolling.

Knitting and crafting – Calm for the mind and hands

If you’re looking for a way to unwind that taps into your creativity and your need for relaxation, consider taking up knitting or another craft. As Palmer-Cooper points out, activities like knitting, crocheting, and sewing involve repetitive motions that can soothe the mind, similar to meditation. What’s more, they offer a tangible sense of accomplishment when you finish a project. British Olympic diver Tom Daley even credits knitting for helping him stay calm under pressure during intense competitions. Whether you’re making a cosy scarf or a hand-sewn pillow, the act of crafting is a wonderful way to disconnect from stress and find mental clarity after a hectic day.

Colour your world – The mental health benefits of adult colouring

If knitting isn’t your thing, how about adult colouring? Though it might sound childish, psychologists have discovered that intricate adult colouring books can be an effective stress reliever for grown-ups. Researchers Michail Mantzios and Kyriaki Giannou found that colouring helps reduce anxiety and can have similar calming effects to meditation. This simple activity can help you focus and lower your stress levels, making it an ideal option for winding down after a busy day. So, grab some coloured pencils, find a soothing design, and let your mind relax as you fill in the lines.

Make music or dance – Sound solutions for stress

For those who enjoy a bit of rhythm and sound, singing or drumming might be the perfect remedy. Singing, even if it’s just in the shower, can help ground you and release endorphins, which improve mood and boost emotional well-being. If you’re looking for something more social, joining a choir or a community drum circle can offer powerful mental health benefits. Studies have shown that group singing and drumming can reduce anxiety and depression while fostering a sense of social connection—something we could all use more of in today’s often isolating world.

Not into singing? Dancing is another fantastic way to relieve stress. Research indicates that dancing, whether a solo session in your living room or a class at your local studio, has cognitive and emotional benefits. It provides a fun distraction and works wonders for your brain’s health, boosting mental clarity and sharpness. Plus, it’s a great way to burn off some of that post-work energy and bring a smile to your face.

Walking – A meditative practice for mind and body

Walking might be the simplest suggestion on this list, but its benefits are immense. Countless historical figures, from Charles Darwin to Steve Jobs, swore by the power of walking to clear their minds and work through problems. Science backs this up—walking, especially in nature, promotes creativity and mental clarity. The physical health benefits are equally impressive, with studies showing that regular walks can reduce the risk of heart disease and increase longevity. Next time you’re looking to unplug after work, take a walk around your neighbourhood or head to a nearby park. The rhythm of your steps can provide much-needed space to reflect and de-stress.

The joy of cooking – Mindful and rewarding

Cooking a meal from scratch doesn’t just nourish your body; it can also nurture your mind. Preparing dinner can serve as a form of mindfulness, allowing you to focus on the present moment rather than on the stress of the day. As author Oliver Burkeman notes, activities that require full attention—like cooking—can be incredibly grounding. Plus, the act of creating something with your hands and then enjoying the fruits of your labour is a deeply satisfying experience. Whether you’re experimenting with a new recipe or making a comfort food classic, cooking offers a deliciously fulfilling way to wind down.

Finding what works for you

Ultimately, the best way to relax after a long day is the one that works for you. Whether it’s through crafting, colouring, dancing, walking, cooking, or something entirely different, the key is to engage in activities that help you shift focus away from work-related stress and toward present-moment enjoyment. These alternatives to phone scrolling offer a healthier way to unwind and a chance to nurture your creativity, improve your well-being, and reconnect with yourself.

So, next time you feel the urge to grab your phone after work, try one of these mindful activities instead. You might find that you’re more relaxed, more focused, and better equipped to take on the next day’s challenges.