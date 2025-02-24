MALAYSIA: In recent years, open-plan homes have become increasingly popular in Malaysia, with developers promoting them as modern and spacious. However, many homeowners are expressing concerns about the practicality of such designs, especially considering Malaysia’s culinary traditions and climate.

Challenges with open-plan designs

A significant issue with open-plan layouts is the spread of cooking odours and grease throughout the living space. Malaysian cuisine often involves frying and aromatic ingredients, leading to pervasive smells. One Reddit user shared their experience:

“One of my relatives bought an open-plan home, and their cleaning routine is such a hassle. Despite using a kitchen extractor fan, the smoke and smell spread everywhere. You can even feel the oiliness on the living room tiles.”

This sentiment is echoed by design experts, who note that open kitchens while fostering social interaction, can also present challenges in containing cooking odours and grease. Proper ventilation is essential to mitigate these issues.

Cultural considerations

The traditional Malaysian approach to cooking often involves using a separate wet kitchen to handle heavy cooking, which helps contain strong odours and maintain cleanliness. Integrating open-plan designs without considering these cultural practices can lead to dissatisfaction among homeowners. As discussed in local forums, separating wet and dry kitchens is advisable for those who engage in heavy cooking.

Developer trends vs homeowner needs

Some community members suggest that the push for open-plan designs is driven more by developer trends than homeowner preferences. This approach may not align with the functional needs of Malaysian families, leading to practical challenges in daily living. As one Reddit user observed:

“What do you expect? Property developers [are] trying to cut costs while still maximising their profits. The housing market is a joke globally—poor quality at a premium price.”

While open-plan homes offer a modern aesthetic, they may not suit all Malaysian homeowners. Cultural cooking practices, maintenance challenges, and differing lifestyle needs are significant factors to consider. Homeowners and developers are encouraged to engage in dialogues to create designs that blend contemporary aesthetics with functionality tailored to Malaysia’s unique cultural context.