‘Still scraping by at 30’: Singaporeans open up about living paycheck to paycheck

SINGAPORE: “Every pay after offsetting important bills makes me feel like I’m back to square one.”

That’s how one Reddit user summed up their 20s — a decade often associated with self-discovery and financial independence. For some Singaporeans nearing 30, it’s more about survival.

In a candid post on the subreddit r/askSingapore, one user asked others in the same boat: “Singaporean adults with barely any savings — how are we coping?”

Their story was all too familiar. After switching jobs twice in three years and having pay raise requests rejected, they now have less than S$10,000 in savings. They’ve cut out all non-essentials — Netflix, gym, even Disney+. A new laptop for school wiped out what was left. To make matters worse, they now have to foot the household WiFi bill too.

“I literally have to take action because waiting will do no good. Depressing… but I’m glad I’m not alone.”

And they aren’t.

Scrimping just to stay afloat

Others chimed in — not just with sympathy, but hard-won survival tips. From meal-prepping frozen chicken and hunting for CDC voucher deals, to giving up gym memberships in favour of long walks.

Singaporeans shared how they stretched every dollar:

“Raid the fridge. Go for JB runs. Intermittent fasting — but at your own risk, and if all else fails, lose face, and ask for help.”

One user, self-described as “thick-skinned,” said it bluntly:

“You shouldn’t have to live like this. You need to find a way out, not just to survive, but to build towards something better.”

But what if surviving is the first step?

Not all advice came from peers. One older Redditor — a man nearing 50 — offered a different kind of perspective: time.

“I’m probably too old to truly understand what you younger folks are going through… but I’ll just share a little about my own journey.”

He recounted a path marked by financial instability: kicked out of JC, scraping by on a S$1,400 salary, and turning 30 with barely S$5,000 in savings. He got married with almost nothing in the bank — his wife had to pay for their wedding rings.

Still, he stuck with it. One job led to another. Eventually, years later, he was able to consider early retirement — something his younger self never thought possible.

“If you’re struggling now, don’t be too hard on yourself. Sometimes all you can do is survive one day at a time, and that’s perfectly okay. Jiayou.”

His message hit home with many — struggle is not a measure of failure. It’s part of a larger story still unfolding.

When the cost of living is your main character

Singapore may boast one of the world’s highest gross domestic products (GDPs) per capita, but for many on the ground, that prosperity feels increasingly out of reach. Eighty-five per cent of tenants say rent is unaffordable, while commercial retailers have reported rent hikes of up to 57%.

At the same time, youth unemployment climbed to 12.9% in 2024, and a preliminary Ministry of Manpower (MOM) study shows that just 51.9% of fresh graduates were employed as of June — a modest rise from 47.9% the year before.

In such an environment, even the pursuit of basic stability can feel like an uphill battle.

And in a society that normalises working 44.6 hours a week — among the highest globally — burnout is not an exception. It’s the backdrop.

Only one in four people in Singapore gets more than seven hours of sleep a night, and just 17% report sleeping through the night — a statistic the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy has termed a public health crisis.

Can Singaporeans still dream?

Many of today’s 20-somethings are juggling gig work, rising debts, and mental health struggles — all while being told to just keep trying.

Still, there’s a quiet defiance in their voices — not of resignation, but of constantly tested resilience.

They’re meal-prepping and picking up odd jobs off Telegram. They’re helping their families while trying to help themselves.