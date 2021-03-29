Entertainment Celebrity Step inside Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad, which has a man cave...

Step inside Aditya Roy Kapur’s bachelor pad, which has a man cave and a king size bed: ‘I need that big a bed’

Inside Aditya Roy Kapur's bachelor pad

step-inside-aditya-roy-kapur’s-bachelor-pad,-which-has-a-man-cave-and-a-king-size-bed:-‘i-need-that-big-a-bed’

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Adtiya Roy Kapur lives in a typical ‘bachelor pad’ in Mumbai, complete with a pool table, a man cave, and a view of the skyline and the sea. Aditya spoke about his house in a video posted by architect Ashiesh Shah on YouTube.

In the video, Aditya said that the last couple of houses that he’d lived in were defined by ‘organised chaos’, but he made it a point that his new house would be ‘uncluttered’. And so he began ‘ruthlessly’ throwing unnecessary things away, and opted for a minimalist look. Although his living room has a piano, gifted by his mother.

Aditya said that many of his friends tried to ‘dissuade’ him from putting a pool table in his house, predicting that he’d get bored of it in three months and it would take up a lot of space, but he said that he has a personal connection to the game, and really wanted to have a table in his house. He joked that when he has a girlfriend or a wife living with him, he’d convert the table to a spot where he can change a baby’s diapers.

He also spoke about his ‘king-size bed’, which he was reluctant to offer a glimpse of in the video. “Tell me why a bachelor needs such a big bed?” Ashiesh asked mischievously, to which Aditya replied, “I’ll tell you why, because the guest room no longer has a bed.” The two laughed at the idea of Aditya’s guests sleeping in his bed.

- Advertisement -

Aditya also gushed about his red couch, in his man cave. The ‘den’ area has a lounge area and he said that he spends time in the area watching TV, reading, or eating. The man cave also has a bar. He said that he didn’t want to put the bar in the living area because then it would look like ‘one arcade of like debauchery’.

Aditya’s last two releases — Sadak 2 and Ludo — debuted on streaming platforms. He will soon be seen in Om – The Battle Within, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

S$5,500 raised by 12-year-old to buy phones for seniors during circuit breaker

Singapore – After overhearing her parents discussing the need of the elderly to contact SG Cares volunteers amid the Covid-19 pandemic,  12-year-old Chloe Koh took it upon herself to raise funds for the cause. Having been raised by a mother who champions...
View Post
Featured News

MOM aids worker after room assigned to him to finish SHN was “worse than the quarantine facility in Malaysia”

Singapore—After two accommodations for a Malaysian S pass holder on a Stay Home Notice (SHN) proved to be “worse than the quarantine facility in Malaysia”, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stepped in and made sure he ended up in a better...
View Post
Featured News

10-month suspension for surgeon who sent over 120 abusive, derogatory e-mails about SMC

Singapore—A general surgeon has been given a 10-month suspension for having sent more than 120 abusive and derogatory e-mails about the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) and people who work with it. Dr Pang Ah San has also been asked to remove disparaging...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent