Monday, August 11, 2025
Stefano Vukov returns to coaching Elena Rybakina after WTA suspension

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

OHIO, U.S.A.: Stefano Vukov, Elena Rybakina’s coach, who the WTA banned, was now seen with the athlete at the Cincinnati Open, just a day after the governing body had ended his suspension. 

The WTA had lifted the coach’s suspension after six months of investigation. Moreover, Vukov appealed his one-year suspension earlier this year. He is now eligible to receive WTA credentials at Tour events. He also has access to practice courts and players’ areas at the tournaments. 

On the practice courts for the Cincinnati Open, he is now back to guide Rybakina for her upcoming matches. Previously, Rybakina ended her partnership with Vukov before the 2024 US Open. It was reported that people close to the athlete told the WTA about Vukov’s bad conduct during the tournament. This led to Vukov’s temporary suspension in January, followed by his official suspension in February when they found out that he had broken the rules. 

Rybakina briefly collaborated with Goran Ivanisevic, the former coach of Novak Djokovic, but he left her team following her fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

On social media, The Tennis Letter shared: “Elena Rybakina getting ready for her opening match in Cincinnati with Stefano Vukov and David Sanguinetti.”

This news did not sit well with some netizens. One commented that Rybakina is wasting her career, but it is her choice. 

Another netizen also remarked that because of Rybakina’s decision to welcome Vukov back on her team, he/she ‘no longer feel bad for her.’ 

One more netizen stated: “I just can’t with her anymore. She had every opportunity to leave, and she didn’t.” 

 


Rybakina on Vukov’s suspension

In relation to this subject matter, Elena Rybakina expressed her disappointment regarding the WTA’s decision to maintain the ban on her former coach. She admitted that before this season’s Australian Open, the athlete had planned to rehire Vukov on her team, but back then, he was not eligible yet. 

The 25-year-old athlete said, “I’m just disappointed with the situation and how the process went. I’m not going to comment much on that anymore… I’m focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I’m thinking only about the way I need to play, so I’m concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent.”

“Definitely, it’s not the best time, but as I said, I’m always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can,” Elena Rybakina added.

