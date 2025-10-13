Stefanie Sun wins even more hearts after revelation of her donations to Chinese charity for more than a decade

SINGAPORE: Stefanie Sun Yanzi is one of the most popular singers to have come from Singapore, not just in the city-state but also in China and Taiwan. Ms Sun has won even more hearts after it was revealed that she has been anonymously donating to the Beijing Han Hong Love Charity Foundation every year since the charity was founded in 2012.

According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, Chinese singer and songwriter Han Hong spilt the beans about Ms Sun’s donations. At a concert on Oct 7, the revelation occurred when Ms Han introduced the Singaporean singer, who was a guest that night.

“Sun always told us not to write down her name on the donation maker list. I finally persuaded her to change her mind by telling her that in this day and age, we need positive energy. We need to promote good people and their good deeds,” the South China Morning Post quoted Ms Han as saying.

Ms Sun returned the love in a social media post, though she clarified that her donation has not reached 10 million yuan (S$1.8 million).

She wrote that she was happy to support Ms Han’s foundation, noting that the Chinese singer has unhesitatingly helped people for many years.

“I have managed to send love to the people in need thanks to the support from my fans,” Ms Sun added.

Addressing Ms Han in her post, she wrote, “You don’t know how great you are!”

Since then, fans have flocked to her Facebook and Instagram accounts to express not only thanks but their admiration for Ms Sun and her generous heart.

“We also want to say to Yanzi: you are great too,” a Facebook user wrote, a sentiment that many others echoed.

“Your philanthropy actions had brought us pride and honourable mention,” another added.

“My lady Sun, you are amazing, my role model. I am proud that you are my only idol for 25 years,” commented a netizen.

On Instagram, a user on the platform wrote, “You don’t know how great you (Yanzi) are. Only found out that there’s a good reason why this singer has been loved by fans for 25 years. You are so beautiful + kind heart + very righteous + very good at singing + funny.”

Others praised both singers, making much of Ms Han’s philanthropic efforts. Her charity has carried out not only education and medical initiatives in different parts of China, but disaster relief efforts as well. /TISG

